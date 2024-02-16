Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BMi ResearchLocation BankKLAAdvertising Media ForumJoe PublicHoward AudioTradewaySauce AdvertisingRogerwilcoicandi CQAfriGISTLC Worldwide AfricaDentsuEverlyticOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj tops Agency Scope's Top 10 media professionals rankings

    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    Agency Scope’s Top 10 most admired media agency professions have a wider spread across agencies than the most admired creative agency professionals, with half of the top 10, being women.
    Image supplied. Agency Scope’s Top 10 most admired media agency professions is headed up by Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj and half of the top 10, are women
    Image supplied. Agency Scope’s Top 10 most admired media agency professions is headed up by Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj and half of the top 10, are women

    The marketers’ choices saw the following media gurus take their place in the latest study as follows:

    1. Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker
    2. Chris Botha, Park Advertising
    3. Celia Collins, Publicis Media
    4. Kate Carlisle-Kitz, Mindshare
    5. Gareth Grant, Meta Media
    6. Adrian Naidoo, Mindshare
    7. Kevin Ndinguri, UM
    8. Graham Deneys, Carat
    9. Lerina Berman, Dentsu
    10. Lynette Naidoo, Publicis Media

    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals

    1 day

    “As the only study in South Africa where marketers rate their personal choice of media agency professionals, this year’s study has turned up a reasonably diverse group, each of whom stayed top of mind with marketers to be named without prompting."

    This is the word from Johanna McDowell, Scopen partner and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), who emphasised the value of the top ten list due to Scopen’s methodology that is based on the service marketers have received from this group.

    César Vacchiano, President & CEO of Scopen, says that by merely asking marketing decision-makers to name their choice of media agency professionals, the responses are a “reflection of the work media personnel do, rather than their popularity in the industry”.

    In congratulating the top ten, Vacchiano says results like these are precisely why marketers are not asked to vote. “We believe Scopen’s system gives a true representation of the industry’s key players and we hope to see more proof that efforts are equal due to ability.”

    Read more: media, Mindshare, IAS, Celia Collins, Chris Botha, media agencies, Dentsu, Carat, Independent Agency Search & Selection company, Gareth Grant, Graham Deneys, Scopen, Kevin Ndinguri, Agency Scope, UM, Merissa Himraj, Meta Media, Park Advertising, Wavemaker, Lynette Naidoo, Publicis Media
    NextOptions

    Related

    Beeld celebrates 50 years: Rises to the challenge
    Beeld celebrates 50 years: Rises to the challenge
     23 hours
    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals
    1 day
    Source: © Shopright Holdings The perception some clients have of agency environments is often ‘creativity coupled with chaos, overseen by someone called traffic’, writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner
    Unlocking agency methodologies: Why understanding operations is crucial for clients
     2 days
    Dentsu Creative named Lead Creative Agency for Stella and Corona
    DentsuDentsu Creative named Lead Creative Agency for Stella and Corona
    Dentsu: Where future leaders are forged with Red & Yellow
    DentsuDentsu: Where future leaders are forged with Red & Yellow
    When every pixel matters: Optimising website space to benefit readers and generate revenue
    Membrana MediaWhen every pixel matters: Optimising website space to benefit readers and generate revenue
    Source: © Techicy Online sports increased readership in December 2023
    DStv Online Sport sees surge in December readership, according to IAB Dashboard
    1 Feb 2024
    Source:
    News24 joins top global publishers as it reaches 100,000 paid subscribers
     1 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz