    Afda film Warm on a hot winning streak

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by AFDA
    22 Oct 2024
    The Afda Durban 2023 undergraduate third year graduation film Warm has won yet another award picking up the Equality Unleashed Award at the Sauti Zetu Film Festival.
    "We are deeply honoured to receive the Equality Unleashed Award for Warm. This recognition is a testament to the powerful stories we aim to tell through film – stories that challenge gender inequality and empower women.

    "It has been a rewarding experience to showcase Warm at the festival, and this award only strengthens our commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. We are proud to be part of a movement that uses film to inspire change and create a more inclusive world," says producer of Warm, Neo Dube.

    Warm captivated the judges with its powerful exploration of gender inequality and its challenge to societal expectations and stereotypes. Your film highlights the struggles women face in their pursuit of autonomy, and we are honoured to have had the opportunity to showcase it at the Sauti Zetu Film Festival,” says festival coordinator, Sheilla Kipuyo.

    Previously Warm has won awards at the 11th African Emerging Filmmakers Awards, Durban International Film Festival, and All African Independent Film Festival.

    Warm has also been selected to screen at film festivals around the world, notably at the Beach House Short Film Festival: Semi-Finalist (Nigeria), International African Film Festival: (Argentina), First-Time Filmmaker Sessions: Hosted by Lift-Off Global Network (England), The Filmjoint: Honourable Mention (Nigeria), Film Africa (England) and Fame Shorts Film Festival (South Africa).

    The Sauti Zetu Film Festival, translated as 'Our voices' in English, is an annual cinematic event organised and hosted by Media for Development and Advocacy (MEDEA Tanzania). The festival aims to promote filmmaking from a human rights standpoint across Eastern and Southern Africa. This year's festival is scheduled to take place over three days, from 12 to 14 October in Dar es Salaam and the coastal region of Tanzania, showcasing films from Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa.

    The Sauti Zetu Film Festival incorporates both discourse-driven and deliberative styles. Through dialogue-driven programming, the focus is on showcasing films that provoke thought and spark conversations among the audience.

    Read more: Durban International Film Festival, AFDA
    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
