    Ackermans scores double victory at Ask Afrika Icon Brands Awards

    9 Feb 2024
    9 Feb 2024
    The Ask Afrika Icon Brands Awards winners were announced via an insightful webinar on Monday, 5 February 2024 to celebrate brands that resonate deeply with consumers across various product categories.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Among the select few to attain this esteemed status, Ackermans was recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence and its profound connection with the South African community, securing victory in both the “Children’s Clothes Category” and the Women’s Clothes/Accessories Category”.

    The Target Group Index (TGI) Survey, a strategic, syndicated Usage and Attitude survey, forms the basis which the Icon Brands results are sourced from.

    The survey is the largest of its kind in South Africa, covering 18 sectors, hundreds of product categories and thousands of brands included in the measurement. 24,760 consumers were surveyed representing 28,680,000 adult South African consumers, and the data was weighted using Statistics South Africa’s mid-year population estimates.

    The 2023/2024 Ask Afrika Icon Brands winners announced
    The 2023/2024 Ask Afrika Icon Brands winners announced

    Ask Afrika  2 days

    Chief executive of marketing at Ackermans, Bronwyn Pretorius, emphasised the significance of this achievement saying, “This recognition is a distinction that few brands can claim and to be selected as the best out of 52 brands is an honour that reaffirms our status as a cherished and trusted brand among South Africans in the children and women’s categories.

    Looking ahead and anticipating further successes on the horizon, Ackermans remains committed to building upon this achievement and further solidifying its position as a beloved and trusted brand in the market.

    “Our customers have been at the heart of our story for over 100 years. We understand the pressure on their pockets, and we know that every cent counts. This recognition as an Icon Brand characterizes our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, loyalty and bringing value to life,” concludes Pretorius.

