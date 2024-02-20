11 Afda films selected to screen at Joburg Film Festival

Afda is proud to announce the 11 Afda third and fourth year graduation films have been selected to screen at the Joburg Film Festival.

The films selected include the Afda Johannesburg 2022 graduation films Shumba by Nigel Wurayayi, An Ending by Lauren Urmson, the Afda Durban 2023 graduation films Warm by Lindo Mthimkhulu, Cipher by Mathew Oscroft, Amadelakufu Esizwe by Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu, Joy of Mans Desiring by Adam Le Cordier and the 2023 Afda Cape Town graduation films Miscellanious by JC Du Bruyn, Page Turner by Feyijimi Adeniyi, The Visitor from Yesterday by Nicholas Taylor, Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Christopher Vermeulen and Where the Rest of Us Go by Cassidy Abrahams.

The Joburg Film Festival (JFF) is strategically positioned to become Africa’s Premiere Film Festival through the curation and showcasing of African and International films whilst providing youth as well as aspirant and established filmmakers and industry professionals with various opportunities for development, training, skills transfer and networking.

Entering its sixth year, the annual film festival, which is presented by MultiChoice in association with Absa, has come into its own, establishing itself as an independent platform that not only tells Our stories but also showcases and rewards excellence in film. As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, 2024 will be staged under the theme of inspiring storytellers and simultaneously celebrating the legends of the last 30 years behind and in front of the camera lenses.

The festival stands for innovation, excellence, and purposeful creativity and also seeks to grow and contribute to cultural tourism not only for the city of Joburg and the Gauteng province but for South Africa as a whole.

Congratulations to all the cast and crew!!!