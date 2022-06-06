Wunderman Thompson builds SA digital skills base with the Data Learnership Academy

Wunderman Thompson, in partnership with codeX and Salesforce, has established a Data Learnership Academy in South Africa to build entry-level skills in marketing technology and operations and to equip young people with the necessary skills to embark on careers in this fast-growing industry.
The core of the academy is a year-long programme learnership through which Wunderman Thompson employs candidates while they receive accredited off-site training through codex. The programme has the support of Wunderman Thompson’s technology platform partners.
CodeX runs a full time, one-year coding programme in Cape Town that trains bright young talent as software developers. The codeX Agile Web Developer Programme is an NQF Level 5 national certificate, accredited with the MICT Seta. It directly supports the skills development and socio-economic development components of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).
The Wunderman Thompson Data Learnership Academy offers a hands-on curriculum that includes customised classroom-based theory, use of leading online learning platforms, job shadowing, and real client work experience. Associates in the programme have the opportunity to learn from experienced guest speakers at the top of the industry, across product verticals and services.
They also learn about the different areas of digital marketing (SEO, social media and content marketing, analytics, e-mail marketing), and can apply their knowledge in client settings. After graduating, the associates will be certified and have solid foundational experience in Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
“As a specialist in orchestrating data and marketing technology, Wunderman Thompson needs skilled people who have a strong understanding of both how different technologies fit together, and how marketing is planned and executed,” says Richard Mullins, managing director of marketing transformation at Wunderman Thompson across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
“This particular set of skills is in short supply in South Africa, since it is usually learned through a mixture of industry certification and on-the-job training rather than through a university degree or a course at college. In collaboration with codeX and Salesforce, the academy is our way of building a pipeline of skills in this sector, equipping young people for dynamic careers, and helping to grow the country’s marketing technology industry.”
Andre Vermeulen, CTO at codeX, says the company aims to solve the key challenges of youth unemployment and a critical programming skills gap. “We are pleased to partner with Wunderman Thompson to train young developers, give them their first practical work experience, and provide them with the solid foundation they need to build long-term marketing technology careers.”
According to Beth Casey, country director of marketing and commerce cloud at Salesforce, South Africa is a challenging place to find work at the moment. “We are excited to be working with Wunderman Thompson to help change the outlook for many young developers and create exciting career opportunities for them in the digital marketing landscape. The current pace of digital transformation means young people with cloud and digital skills have a lot to look forward to.”
