Digital strategy and content for Adolescent Girls and Young Women Programme

Nacosa is a network of over 2,000 civil society organisations working together to turn the tide on HIV, Aids and TB in South Africa. Nacosa is one of three organisations managing a national Adolescent Girls and Young Women Programme funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The Adolescent Girls and Young Women programme aims to increase retention in school, decrease HIV incidence, teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence, and increase economic opportunities for young women and girls.
Photo credit: The Global Fund/ Karin Schermbrucker
Since Covid-19 hit South Africa in March, the risks for young women have accelerated. There is increasing concern that Covid-19 will roll back progress we have made in tackling HIV, TB and GBV in one of the most vulnerable groups: young women. In response, the Global Fund has made additional funding available to mitigate the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has on HIV, TB and malaria programmes.
Nacosa seeks the services of a suitably qualified and experienced consultant to develop a comprehensive digital strategy, content and analytics for engaging and retaining vulnerable adolescent girls and young women and amplifying their voices during the Covid-19 pandemic. The consultant will develop a detailed digital mobilisation strategy to ‘wrap around’ adolescent girls and young women, providing multiple communications touch points on their journey – to engage, inform, inspire and empower.
Deliverables for the assignment include:
Digital communications strategy
Monthly mentoring for influencers (selected young women from the programme)
Monthly content calendar
Monthly content: posts, images and video
Monthly analytics and insights reports and recommendations
Quarterly presentations for programme oversight mechanisms
Successful consultants or companies should have:
Legal status recognised to work in South Africa.
Demonstrated experience of digital strategy development and implementation.
Demonstrated experience of youth-friendly social media content development.
Excellent communications and interpersonal relationship skills.
Experience of digital communications in the health and/or social development field.
The ability to identify with and represent adolescent girls and young women in South Africa.
Be available immediately.
As an organisation committed to transformation in South Africa, and as this programme is specifically targeted at vulnerable adolescent girls and young women, Nacosa will give preference to proposals from black-owned enterprises, people living with HIV, young women and people with disabilities. As a non-profit and public benefit organisation with an extremely limited marketing budget, Nacosa will give preference to bidders who provide value for money.
