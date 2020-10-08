Digital strategy and content for Adolescent Girls and Young Women Programme

Nacosa is a network of over 2,000 civil society organisations working together to turn the tide on HIV, Aids and TB in South Africa. Nacosa is one of three organisations managing a national Adolescent Girls and Young Women Programme funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The Adolescent Girls and Young Women programme aims to increase retention in school, decrease HIV incidence, teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence, and increase economic opportunities for young women and girls.