Only a couple weeks left to apply for 2024 SEIFSA bursary

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA) has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2024 bursary programme. This initiative is part of SEIFSA's ongoing commitment to fostering talent and promoting skills development within the steel and engineering industry.

SEIFSA CEO, Lucio Trentini, emphasised the importance of nurturing highly skilled individuals for the metals and engineering sector.

“Our bursary programme is a key part of our strategy to support exceptional young individuals as they pursue their tertiary education in engineering and related fields of study,” he said.

The bursary programme is open to full-time students registered for approved undergraduate engineering programmes at South African Universities or National Diplomas in engineering at Universities of Technology.

The fields of study eligible for the bursary scheme include Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Electronic, Industrial, Materials Science, Mechanical, Metallurgical engineering, and other related engineering courses.

Criteria

To qualify for the bursary, applicants must be South African citizens aged 35 years or younger, with excellent academic results for maths and physical science, achieving a minimum of 75% average in grade 12. Applicants must also be studying or have provisional acceptance into an undergraduate course at a South African University or University of Technology and be enrolled to study any of the courses mentioned above.

The deadline for applications is 30 November 2023.

All applications will be evaluated against the policy requirements of the SEIFSA Bursary Scheme.

Interested candidates can access the bursary application form on the SEIFSA website. For further information, contact Mabandla Nhlapo on 011 298 9425 or via email at bursaryapplications@seifsa.co.za.