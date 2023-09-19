Industries

Nedbank IMC Conference News South Africa

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

#NedbankIMC2023 - Nick Law: 7 principles for creative agencies

19 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.
Nick Law creative chairperson, Accenture Song, New York, US
Nick Law creative chairperson, Accenture Song, New York, US

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Nick Law creative chairperson, Accenture Song, New York, US.

Law shares seven principles that agencies can use to guide their work. “We live in a world where practices change constantly, with new technologies and media as well as new opportunities and behaviours, so you need to be nimble,” he says.

but with everything changing all the time, he explains that unless you have some principles to anchor how you approach things in a way that no one else would, you will end up chasing best practices and become commoditised and find it difficult to differentiate yourself.

Talking about the South African market, he says it is a market that punches above its’ weight. “For a relatively small market, compared to other countries, South Africa has a breadth of talent.”

This relatively small size, he adds, means that the creatives and techies sit closer to each other than in other bigger markets and this allows them to come up with innovative solutions.

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
