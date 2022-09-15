Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTelvivaESETCarry1stLexisNexisBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Indian AI company CyborgIntell opens office in South Africa

15 Sep 2022
CyborgIntell, an AI platform company from India, has opened an office in South Africa. Headed by Bryan McLachlan as MD, who has over 30 years' experience in financial services, CyborgIntell Africa will work closely with financial institutions and other enterprises.
Bryan McLachlan, MD of South Africa and head of Africa for CyborgIntell | image supplied
Bryan McLachlan, MD of South Africa and head of Africa for CyborgIntell | image supplied

McLachlan says: “We are excited to be investing in Africa with a view to democratising AI and helping organisations unleash their full power. Our solution reduces the time required to develop accurate, production-ready models, empowering business users to deploy their own data science projects.

"Furthermore, by eliminating much of the manual work that used to go into developing, deploying, and managing algorithms and data models, we can help companies slash time and improve efficiencies in AI and data science programmes."

CyborgIntell was founded in 2018 in Bengaluru, India, by Suman Singh, Amit Kumar and Mohammed Nawas. The CyborgIntell platform addresses the key challenges companies face in the data science/machine learning lifecycle – from data selection and modelling, operationalising AI, to managing risk and governance.

McLachlan: "AI is a powerful and transformative technology, yet many companies across the world find it difficult to unlock its full potential. More than a third (36%) of organisations take more than 90 days to deploy data science machine learning (ML) projects, while the failure rate of such initiatives is estimated to be 85% across industries."

NextOptions

Related

Source: Supplied.
AI now powers Capitec's customer engagement2 Sep 2022
Source: Bain's Whisky Bain’s Whisky #WhiskyRemastered TVC aims to reimagine Miriam Makeba‘s classic song, Pata Pata
#BehindtheCampaign: Bain's Whisky TVC - Remastering a masterpiece31 Aug 2022
Retailers using AI should be aware of personal privacy issues
Retailers using AI should be aware of personal privacy issues12 Jul 2022
Source: Supplied. James Bayhack, director for sub-Saharan Africa at CM.com.
Customer experience in financial services: today's challenges and opportunities30 May 2022
Telkom Business launches AI transcription service for small businesses
Telkom Business launches AI transcription service for small businesses9 May 2022
Eduvos takes on the world of artificial intelligence
EduvosEduvos takes on the world of artificial intelligence25 Feb 2022
IBM launches two-year environmental programme for non-profits
IBM launches two-year environmental programme for non-profits25 Feb 2022
#BizTrends2022: Top 5 AI trends that will give organisations a digital advantage in 2022
#BizTrends2022: Top 5 AI trends that will give organisations a digital advantage in 20222 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz