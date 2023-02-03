Space startups urged to apply to 2023 AWS accelerator programme

Amazon Web Services (AWS ) has announced the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator, a programme for space startups to use AWS to power their space missions and contribute to global space sustainability. The programme includes a four-week virtual curriculum and an in-person "Week Zero" and Demo Day in 2023.

Now in its third year, the AWS Space Accelerator is a hybrid technical, business, and mentorship opportunity open to space startups from around the globe who are looking to power their space missions using AWS.

In 2023, the AWS Space Accelerator will call on teams and resources across Amazon to help emerging startups focus on cloud-powered solutions that support the use of space as a sustainable and usable environment for years to come, as well as solutions that positively impact life on Earth.

The application period for the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator opens today, with proposals due by 6 March 2023. Apply here.

What’s new for 2023

While previous iterations of the AWS Space Accelerator were entirely virtual, 2023 will include an in-person “Week Zero” to kick off the programme in April 2023, as well as an in-person Demo Day in July 2023. The AWS Space Accelerator will include up to 15 startups, rather than 10 as in previous years.

AWS will deliver the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator in collaboration with TechConnect, a global research and innovator with more than 20 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with funding and partnership opportunities. TechConnect will lend expertise in venture capital, global market expertise, and startup acceleration to help the selected startups through an intensive, advanced curriculum specially designed to accelerate their growth using AWS.

The four-week programne, scheduled for May 2023, will be held virtually to encourage global participation. When applying for this opportunity, startups are invited to propose innovative missions for a variety of applications across the industry that focus on sustainability for space and sustainability from space.

These may include solutions that support long-term sustainability of space operations, as well as those that positively impact sustainability and climate goals here on Earth.

Who should apply

AWS encourages privately held startups worldwide, at all stages of maturity, to apply for this opportunity.

Applications for the AWS Space Accelerator will be judged on several factors, including but not limited to: the innovative and unique nature of the project, the overall value the solution may bring to global space sustainability issues, the creative application of AWS technology to solve problems, and the team’s ability to deliver on the identified opportunity.

Benefits

Startups will receive up to $100k in AWS promotional credits, as well as mentoring from space domain and technical subject matter experts with deep experience working on AWS.

This opportunity offers collaboration and networking opportunities with other participating startups, AWS customers, and members of the AWS Partner Network (APN) looking for cutting-edge technology solutions to their most complex space challenges. It will also bring participants together with space-savvy venture investors for fundraising conversations.