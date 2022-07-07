Amazon Web Services investment programme opens for Black-owned SMEs

"We recognise the challenges that SMEs have in accessing low-cost funding, accessing markets and connecting with buyers, building networks and developing and enabling their people," AWS said in a statement.
Applicants must be 100% Black-owned and must meet all three ownership criteria (i.e. economic interest, voting rights and net-value points) based on the Flow-Through Principle at the date of application.
Applicants must also have demonstrable sales ability and should be generating a minimum of R500,000 per annum based on a 12-month rolling period.
Further requirements include a valid Level 1 B-BBEE Contributor certificate or affidavit at the date of application and two full-time employees.
Find out more about the application criteria and process here.