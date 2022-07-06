Design Innovation Seed Fund calls for applications from designers, entrepreneurs

Since its launch in 2014, the DISF has disbursed R15,8m in grant funding from Tia, with 26 projects completed. The portfolio has generated R139m in further investment for participating businesses, R71m in revenue and has to date created 256 jobs.
The DISF funds designers, inventors, entrepreneurs and product developers with pre-revenue innovative technologies and tech-enabled ideas and products. These individuals/businesses are not able to raise funds easily from traditional banks or funding agencies because of the high risk associated with early-stage innovation.
Applications that support innovative products and the creation of protectable intellectual property are welcome from a wide range of sectors including agritech; biotechnology and health; construction; advanced manufacturing technology; low-carbon technology; renewable energy; information, communication technology; and software engineering (data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, etc.).
“Ask any innovator what holds them back from developing their new products and growing their business – and they will tell you: the resources that give them the freedom to take the next steps. This is exactly what the DISF provides – seeding an innovator’s next phase and launching them on a path towards commercialisation. Very few of the fantastic South African inventions supported over the last eight years by the DISF would have seen the light of day were it not for a fund like this,” says Erica Elk, Group CEO at the CDI.
“We have put a significant amount of work into the grant offering, not only ensuring good governance and appropriate monitoring and evaluation measures but realising real and sustainable impact with the businesses we support.”
“It enabled us to offer a product concept, build it in prototype form, and do some customer development and fieldwork,” says Justin Coetzee of Go Metro, which uses data generated by GoMetro’s commuter app for location and movement, and mapping transport networks. GoMetro now generates R60m annual revenue, with 87 people on its payroll.
“The DISF funding was essential to landing our private seed funding round and later our Series A. Without DISF, SwiftVEE would not have been where we are today,” says Russel Luck of SwiftVEE, which developed the largest independent online livestock trading platform in South Africa.
Read more on the DISF Impact Report 2022 here.