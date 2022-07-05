Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecBurger KingBizcommunity.comDistellBMi ResearchWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Mid/Senior Buyer Cape Town
  • COO Cape Town
  • CCO Cape Town
  • Midweight Graphic/Online Designer - Inhouse Cape Town
  • Customer Service Supervisor Cape Town
  • E-commerce Photo Retoucher and Editor Cape Town
  • UK Customer Service Work From Home
  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    How small SA businesses can compete against Amazon

    5 Jul 2022
    Amazon plans to launch online retail operations in South Africa in 2023, according to leaks shared by US publication Business Insider. For local small businesses, this will impact margins and market share when it comes to making online sales - particularly for those who are new to the e-commerce game.
    Source: ©adrianhancu -
    Source: ©adrianhancu - 123RF

    To compete with Amazon, entrepreneurs need to focus on what they can offer that global companies can’t.

    “The best way for small businesses to differentiate themselves from the convenient-but-impersonal experience of Amazon is to offer a personalised service – and build personal connections. Use your website, social media and delivery notes to tell the story of your business. This is the best way to really connect with consumers and make them feel good about buying from you,” says internet entrepreneur and head of local web hosting company 1-grid.com, Thomas Vollrath.

    Amazon to launch a marketplace in South Africa - Report
    Amazon to launch a marketplace in South Africa - Report

    20 Jun 2022

    Leveraging local appeal

    One of the main drawcards for shopping via Amazon for South Africans will be generally low prices and massive discounts, made possible by the sheer size of the company and its inventory. To counter this, local businesses, who aren’t able to compete when it comes to pricing, can leverage the country’s strong preference for homegrown products that are proudly South African.

    “This strategy should extend to all of your choices – from the payment platform you use for checkouts, to the domain extension on your website. A .co.za domain, for example, tells customers that you are based in South Africa and that you in turn support local yourself. While these may seem like small elements, they have a cumulative effect when it comes to your brand story,” says Vollrath.

    Unlocking South Africa's next level of e-commerce growth
    Unlocking South Africa's next level of e-commerce growth

    By 29 Jun 2022

    If you can't beat them, join them

    Another tactic for local sellers is to integrate Amazon into their e-commerce strategy. Amazon will be rolling out its Sellers Marketplace as part of the local launch, which gives South African businesses an opportunity to get their products onto the biggest sales search engine in the world.

    “The saying goes that if you can’t beat them, join them. Depending on fees and registration processes, this might be a good approach for certain businesses. The key to success here is to highlight the quality and unique nature of your product, compared to others on the Amazon platform. It’s also important to maintain a web presence so that potential customers can learn more about your product, read up on FAQs, and even contact you directly,” says Vollrath.

    Given that the announcement was leaked prematurely, there are still a lot of questions about how the Amazon rollout will affect the South African e-commerce landscape. However, one thing is certain – business owners need to start planning for the retail giant’s impact on the local market if they want to succeed in standing out.

    NextOptions
    Read more: online retail, Amazon, Thomas Vollrath, 1-grid.com



    Related

    Source:
    Consumers plan to shop more on social media over next 3 years9 hours ago
    E-commerce: What's next post-pandemic?
    Trade IntelligenceE-commerce: What's next post-pandemic?30 Jun 2022
    Source: Amazon
    Watch: Amazon's first fully autonomous mobile robot unveiled30 Jun 2022
    Unlocking South Africa's next level of e-commerce growth
    Unlocking South Africa's next level of e-commerce growth29 Jun 2022
    Karen Nadasen, chair of the Ecommerce Forum of South Africa and CEO of PayU. Source: Supplied
    E-commerce, payments and unlocking the potential of the AfCFTA24 Jun 2022
    Source: Edgars
    Edgars makes big push into click and collect22 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz