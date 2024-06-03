Growth Ten is poised to launch an innovative and disruptive continuous learning platform for professionals

Growth Ten, the proud holding company of Richfield and AAA School of Advertising, is set to disrupt traditional executive education provisioning through its innovative approach to professional development. Designed to transform and elevate the careers of working professionals, it will embody a unique blend of real-world tools, management and technology skills, and the requisite exposure required to unleash talent, grow impact, and advance careers locally, regionally and globally.

The open courses, coupled with certification after completion, will mostly be delivered online in microbursts to accommodate the shifting priorities and time sensitivities of delegates, be they entrepreneurs, young professionals, managers, executives or leaders. However, all the courses are created considering multi-modality delivery design principles. Based on demand, face-to-face or blended modalities will be easily accommodated, and customised courses will be co-created with and delivered according to the client’s preference.

All our by-design learning journeys will include digital capabilities as all sectors and functions in any business will need to understand the technology that makes businesses go. Delegates who undertake our IT boot camps or professional development courses may also acquire deep skills in a range of industry courses from top IT industry players, such as IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Oracle, CIMA, and CISCO. The stacking of micro-credentials will strengthen your business capabilities and career. Therefore, we encourage all our delegates to sit for the certification level examinations and stack the relevant IT skills badges that are becoming more sought-after in the new and future world of work.

Vision and values

This brand-new platform combines 33 years of educational expertise with a disruptive, tech-forward approach, leveraging a formidable network of delivery partners. This ensures that the education provided is accessible, practical, personalised and impactful, growing careers and businesses across various industries.

Innovative courses

Artificial Intelligence for business: Delivered by Stefan Ferreira, CEO of Growth Ten, this intensive three-day course demystifies AI (Artificial Intelligence) and its applications in business, equipping executives with the tools to lead AI-driven transformations. Learn from a seasoned CEO how the use of AI can transform a business and deliver sustainable results.

Women in leadership: Delivered by Shireen Chengadu, Growth Ten's chief academic officer, this course is designed for women and organisations that strive to disrupt the status quo by enabling women to achieve their professional and personal goals. It will explore various touch points such as increasing self-assurance and awareness, improving career growth through leadership, communication, and negotiation abilities, strategies for overcoming gender and otherness bias, disruptive and emerging technologies and taking notes from powerful women and men who have succeeded at navigating the new world.

Advanced Excel training: This comprehensive course, delivered by Arshad Suliman, head of data analytics at Growth Ten, takes participants from basic to advanced Excel skills, enhancing their data analysis capabilities.

Microsoft Power BI: A hands-on course, also delivered by Arshad Suliman, progresses from basic to advanced data visualisation techniques, empowering professionals to create sophisticated reports and dashboards.

Growth Ten launches this new platform with a handful of carefully curated and transformative short learning journeys, including the first four that you can already sign up for via the Richfield website, coming this August, September, and November:

Growth Ten has created these disruptive product offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s business leaders and equip professionals with the knowledge and confidence to drive innovation and efficiency in their organisations.



Sign up for an Executive Education course: https://bit.ly/4cUcBgX

About Growth Ten

Growth Ten is a leading provider of education and training services, encompassing Richfield, a private institute offering qualifications in Information Technology, Business and Public Management as well as the AAA School of Advertising which offers qualifications within the fields of Marketing, Advertising and Communications. Growth Ten is dedicated to delivering high-quality, accessible, and impactful learning experiences.