Growth Ten is poised to launch an innovative and disruptive continuous learning platform for professionals

The open courses, coupled with certification after completion, will mostly be delivered online in microbursts to accommodate the shifting priorities and time sensitivities of delegates, be they entrepreneurs, young professionals, managers, executives or leaders. However, all the courses are created considering multi-modality delivery design principles. Based on demand, face-to-face or blended modalities will be easily accommodated, and customised courses will be co-created with and delivered according to the client’s preference.
All our by-design learning journeys will include digital capabilities as all sectors and functions in any business will need to understand the technology that makes businesses go. Delegates who undertake our IT boot camps or professional development courses may also acquire deep skills in a range of industry courses from top IT industry players, such as IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Oracle, CIMA, and CISCO. The stacking of micro-credentials will strengthen your business capabilities and career. Therefore, we encourage all our delegates to sit for the certification level examinations and stack the relevant IT skills badges that are becoming more sought-after in the new and future world of work.
This brand-new platform combines 33 years of educational expertise with a disruptive, tech-forward approach, leveraging a formidable network of delivery partners. This ensures that the education provided is accessible, practical, personalised and impactful, growing careers and businesses across various industries.
Growth Ten has created these disruptive product offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s business leaders and equip professionals with the knowledge and confidence to drive innovation and efficiency in their organisations.
Sign up for an Executive Education course: https://bit.ly/4cUcBgX
Growth Ten is a leading provider of education and training services, encompassing Richfield, a private institute offering qualifications in Information Technology, Business and Public Management as well as the AAA School of Advertising which offers qualifications within the fields of Marketing, Advertising and Communications. Growth Ten is dedicated to delivering high-quality, accessible, and impactful learning experiences.