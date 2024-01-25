Last Mile Innovation Nexus calls for startups in retail and logistics to pitch

The Last Mile Innovation Nexus – Chapter 2, hosted by FarEye in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is calling all South African logistics startups to apply for an unprecedented opportunity to pitch their innovative solutions and network with over 100 industry leaders.

The event, scheduled for 17 October 2024 in Johannesburg, provides startups a unique platform to connect with major players in the logistics and retail sectors, including Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Massmart, Homechoice, Clicks Group, and Media24.

South Africa’s e-commerce market is expected to double in size over the next five years, and this rapid growth presents a lucrative opportunity for startups offering last-mile delivery solutions.

With the logistics sector forecasted to reach $25bn, the Last Mile Innovation Nexus offers a competitive edge for startups ready to seize this moment.

The application cut-off has been extended to 4 October 2024, and the event promises to accelerate the growth of startups through exposure to potential clients, strategic partnerships, and access to critical funding and mentorship.

The success of Last Mile Innovation Nexus Asia, held in April 2024 in India, demonstrated the platform’s power to unlock capital, provide mentorship, and forge strategic industry connections. Now, for the first time, this innovative accelerator is coming to South Africa, offering local startups a chance to shape the future of last-mile logistics.

“With major players like Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba entering the market, the demand for fast, efficient, and scalable last-mile delivery solutions has never been greater. The Last Mile Innovation Nexus is designed to co-create groundbreaking solutions and help startups thrive in South Africa’s booming e-commerce landscape,” said Kushal Nahata, co-founder and CEO of FarEye.

Apply before the 4 October 2024 deadline.

Visit the Last Mile Innovation Nexus website.