Popular career choices for digital nomads

A digital nomad is a person who uses technology to work remotely and is not bound to a specific location. They are able to work from anywhere in the world, as long as they have access to the internet.

Advances in technology, such as the proliferation of high-speed internet, cloud-based tools, and video conferencing software, have made it possible for people to work remotely from virtually anywhere in the world. This has given rise to a new type of worker, the digital nomad, who can work from a beach in Bali, a coffee shop in Berlin, or a mountain retreat in Chile, all while continuing to earn a living and maintain a successful career.

Digital nomads career options

Digital nomads often work in fields such as writing, web development, marketing, design, and programming, but the list of possible professions is virtually endless. They may work as freelancers, independent contractors, or remote employees for companies located anywhere in the world.

The rise of the digital nomad has been fueled by a growing desire for freedom, flexibility, and adventure. Many people are no longer content to spend their lives in one place, and are instead seeking new experiences and challenges. By embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, they are able to work from anywhere in the world, while exploring new cultures, meeting new people, and living life on their own terms.

Top 5 careers perfect for digital nomads

1. Working in the igaming industry or creating an igaming-related affiliate website

The igaming industry is a fast-growing sector that encompasses online casinos, sports betting, and other online gaming platforms. With the rapid rise of internet connectivity around the world, more and more people are turning to online gaming as a source of entertainment, and the igaming industry has grown to meet this demand.

Digital nomads with skills in marketing, content creation, or web development can find many opportunities in the igaming industry. They can work for igaming companies as remote employees or contractors, or they can create their own igaming-related affiliate website to promote online casinos and sports betting platforms.

In addition to these roles, the igaming industry has a constant need for individuals with experience in almost all of the other career options listed below. For example, the industry requires writers to produce high-quality content for websites and marketing materials, designers to create visually appealing graphics and user interfaces, and data analysts to track player behaviour and optimise the user experience.

People that have experience in any of the fields listed below are in high demand in the igaming industry as well as for industries like customer service, finance, legal compliance and more.

2. Web development or programming

Digital nomads with programming or web development skills can work remotely and take on projects from clients all over the world. They can work as freelancers or for web development agencies, offering their services to create websites, apps, and other digital products for clients. As technology continues to advance, the demand for skilled developers and programmers is growing, making it a great career option for digital nomads looking for a flexible lifestyle and good income.

Regardless of whether they work as freelancers or for an agency, digital nomads with programming or web development skills are in a great position to succeed in the global marketplace. As technology continues to advance and businesses increasingly rely on digital tools to reach their customers, the demand for skilled developers and programmers will only continue to grow.

3. Visual art and illustration

Illustration and visual art can be a fulfilling and lucrative career for digital nomads with artistic talent. While traditional mediums like painting and drawing may require physical materials that can be hard to travel with, digital art can be created using a tablet or computer. This means that digital nomads with artistic skills can work from anywhere, without the need for a physical studio or workspace.

Digital nomads with skills in illustration or visual art can work as freelance artists, creating artwork for clients around the world. Their artwork can also be sold online, using social media to market their products and a website to sell their products. Print on demand services like Printful have made it completely possible for artists to sell almost any product with their artwork on it. Some digital nomads in the creative field also offer art workshops or classes, either in-person or online.

In addition, digital nomads with artistic skills can find work with creative agencies or companies, creating artwork for websites, apps, or marketing campaigns. They may also work as graphic designers, creating visual elements like logos, icons, and infographics for clients.

Overall, illustration and visual art can be a great career option for digital nomads who are passionate about art and creativity. With the ability to work remotely and a growing demand for digital artwork and design, this field offers plenty of opportunities for those with creative drive.

4. Freelance writing or content creation

Writing and content creation are excellent career options for digital nomads. All that is needed is a laptop and an internet connection, making it easy to work from anywhere in the world.

Freelance writers can work with a variety of clients, including businesses, websites, and publications. They can create content on a wide range of topics, such as travel, lifestyle, technology, health, gaming and entertainment. This gives those that can write the opportunity to write about something they already have an interest in, and although travel might be the most likely interest for a digital nomad, the scope is literally endless.

In addition, freelance writers can set their own rates and work on their own schedule. They can choose the projects that interest them and work with clients that value their skills and expertise. This can lead to a fulfilling and enjoyable career that allows for a flexible lifestyle and the freedom to be a working nomad.

Many digital nomads in this field also create their own blogs or websites, where they can share their experiences and expertise with a global audience. This can be a great way to establish a personal brand and attract new clients as a website with a blog can also serve as a writer’s portfolio.

Overall, writing and content creation are excellent career options for digital nomads who are passionate about storytelling and creating engaging content. With the ability to work remotely and a growing demand for high-quality content, this field offers plenty of opportunities for those with strong writing skills and a creative mindset.

5. Video editing

Another profession that can work well for a digital nomad lifestyle is video editing. The demand for qualified video editors who can produce interesting and polished video for websites, social media, and other digital platforms is rising as video content online becomes more and more popular.

Similar to other digital nomad jobs, video editing may be done from anywhere in the globe with just a laptop and an internet connection. In this industry, a lot of digital nomads work as independent contractors or for businesses that produce videos with a focus on web content.

Having a strong foundation in video editing programs like Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, or DaVinci Resolve is crucial for career success. You can learn the latest about video editing and hone these skills through a variety of online courses and tutorials.

In 2023 the career options for digital nomads are almost endless

Thanks to technology and the rise of remote work, almost anyone can make a shift into a career that will support a digital nomad lifestyle. Whether you're young or old, there are plenty of opportunities to work remotely and earn a good income while traveling the world.

Many of the careers that are popular among digital nomads don't require a specific degree or formal training. Instead, they rely on skills that can be learned through online courses, tutorials, and practice. This means that anyone can develop the necessary skills to pursue these careers, regardless of their age or background.

In addition, the rise of the gig economy and freelance marketplaces has made it easier than ever for people to find work as independent contractors. Platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer and Linkedin allow digital nomads to connect with clients around the world and offer their services on a project-by-project basis. This makes it easier to work with a variety of clients and build a diverse portfolio of work.

The below video is a great example of how various people have careers that provide them with the needed income and freedom to pursue a nomad lifestyle in 2023.

Popular countries to live in for working nomads

Portugal has become a popular destination for remote workers in recent years due to its affordable cost of living, warm climate, and excellent quality of life. The country offers a variety of coworking spaces and digital nomad communities, particularly in cities like Lisbon and Porto.

Mexico is another popular destination for remote workers, thanks to its low cost of living, vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches. Cities like Playa del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta have become hubs for digital nomads, offering coworking spaces, networking events, and plenty of opportunities to explore the local culture.

Thailand has long been a popular destination for backpackers and travelers, but it's also becoming a popular destination for remote workers. The country offers a low cost of living, delicious food, and a warm climate, as well as coworking spaces and digital nomad communities in cities like Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

Madeira is a Portuguese island located off the coast of Africa that has become a popular destination for remote workers. The island offers a warm climate, stunning natural scenery, and a relaxed way of life, as well as coworking spaces and digital nomad communities in cities like Funchal. Madeira also offers a digital nomad village programme, which provides remote workers with a range of services and benefits, including discounted accommodations, access to coworking spaces, and networking events. The programme is designed to help remote workers integrate into the local community and make the most of their time on the island.

If you want to explore the world and have the freedom to fund your travels with work while you travel, then the digital nomad lifestyle is for you. There are tons of online resources and communities that can help you get started.

What are you waiting for? Start working towards your digital nomad career today.



