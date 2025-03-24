Digital nomads drive record property sales in Cape Town

“The rise of digital nomads is not just reshaping how we work, it’s creating a powerful economic opportunity for South Africa, particularly in the property sector,” comments Dean Lederle, co-founder at Launchbase, a prop-tech company based in Cape Town.

Source: Supplied. Dean Lederle and Brad Morgan, co-founders at Launchbase.

The successful conclusion of the inaugural Nomad Week, hosted by the City of Cape Town, underscored the city’s strategic move to position itself as a global hub for remote workers. While concerns have been raised about the impact of this trend on local affordability, data-driven insights reveal a compelling case for the economic benefits digital nomads bring to Cape Town’s property market, tourism sector, and job creation.

One of the standout success stories in this space is Launchbase, a Cape Town-based proptech firm that has leveraged digital transformation to drive record-breaking property sales. “Our proprietary ‘Blueprint’ software and psychology-driven marketing strategies have not only transformed the off-plan property buying experience but have also aligned perfectly with the surge in demand from digital nomads,” says Lederle.

In 2024 alone, the Launchbase Blueprint platform facilitated transactions exceeding R4.8bn, with a record-breaking R310m in single-day sales and a high-value property transaction reaching R23.8m. These results highlight how the digital nomad trend is fueling demand for high-end rental properties, and in turn, accelerating development timelines and creating employment opportunities across the construction and service sectors.

“This trend is not about displacing local buyers as locals still make up 80% of sales. It’s about attracting investment into a distinct segment of the market, which enables developers to reinvest in new projects to keep up with demand,” Lederle adds. “The accelerated pace of property development spurred by this demand translates into real economic benefits, from job creation in construction to increased revenue for local businesses that cater to remote workers.”

As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana emphasised in the 2025 Budget Speech, South Africa must prioritise economic growth to fund national priorities without overburdening taxpayers. “Embracing global trends like the digital nomad movement allows us to innovate locally, drive revenue growth, and create sustainable employment,” Lederle notes.

Cape Town’s proactive stance on digital nomads could set a precedent for South Africa’s broader economic strategy. By harnessing international trends and fostering an environment that attracts high-value global talent, the country can unlock new pathways for economic expansion, technological innovation, and job creation—without raising taxes or accumulating unsustainable debt.