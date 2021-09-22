BehindtheMask: Romney Irvine-Fortescue, group account director at Rapt Creative

This week, we chat to Romney Irvine-Fortescue, group account director at Rapt Creative.

Could you briefly explain what your role entails?

What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?

Growing up, what did you want to be?

How did you end up working in client services?

What excites you most about your career?

What has been the highlight of your career?

Where are you based during lockdown?

When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

What's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?

What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?

I mean, it’s advertising, right, so who really ever sticks to just their role? Officially I’m the group account director on the brands we at Rapt look after under Heineken, Coca-Cola, Cipla & Molson Coors (internationally) but, really, I am happy to step in and help out on anything from pitch presentations to watering the office plants.Literally: 19,867 freckles. Figuratively: 187,600,009 freckles.I’m pretty sure I’m still growing up but at one stage I remember wanting to be a vet, until I watched on of our Dachshunds give birth. Then I almost certainly wanted to be a chef, which is still a top contender, and then I kind of stumbled into advertising through a series of “just say yes” situations and so I guess, in a way, advertising kind of chose me.I was part of the graduate programme at my previous agency, back in 2016, and the idea was to do six months in one department and a second six months in another, only my boss at the time refused to let me leave after the first six months and the rest, as they say, is history. It’s a bit of a blessing in disguise, really, because client service soothes my inner control freak and lets my OCD flag fly. The more pedantic you are the better you ought to be at your job in client service, so as it turns out, it’s a perfect fit.A career in advertising is, by definition, exciting. No two days are the same, no amount of projects ever take the same road and you’re almost guaranteed to never be bored, so I’m inclined to say, “all of it”.Honestly though, I took a leap of faith in joining Rapt and I’m already so proud of what we have been able to achieve in such a short time and that is really what makes me excited for my career: what this Agency is capable of and will achieve.I have been a privileged member of teams that have worked on incredible pieces of work, in my short time in this industry I have laboured on projects that won at The Clios, D&AD, OneShow, Bookmarks, Assegais, Creative Circle, Sabre Awards & The Loeries but I think the shared highlights of my career so far was winning a Silver Lion at Cannes and being ranked third overall in Account Management at the Loeries in 2019. So many dreams have already come true for me thanks to hard work and the support of others, I’m very grateful.I am living in Joburg at the moment, I try to go into the office every day to stay in the swing of things but have enjoyed remote working when it allows me to travel our beautiful country while doing what I love.If I’m not working I’m probably at CrossFit, or if it’s the weekend, somewhere with good food, good wine and good people. If it’s a Sunday, though, in the morning I’ll be in a field somewhere with my ridgeback, and in the afternoon you’ll find me shouting at the TV, following the F1 with my boyfriend, Kevie.There are very few people that know me wouldn’t know about me, I am as open as open books come, almost to a fault: what you see is what you get and whatever you ask, I’ll most likely answer.Probably that Chrissy Teigen one where she’s cringing at the Golden Globes- an appropriate response to anything from a complicated debrief to a spelling error.

Do you have a theme song for 2021?

Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?

What's next for you?

AC/DC Thunderstruck because it’s been just as wild a ride as 2020.Currently my boyfriend and I are on Season 4 ofwhich we watch religiously while we get ready for work in the morning and when we’re settling down for bed in the evenings. "Amyloidosis" is our new favourite response to almost anything each other says.Well, it’s 5pm now, so, in an immediate sense: CrossFit, but after that, who knows? The opportunities are endless when you’ve got the vaccine and a can-do attitude!