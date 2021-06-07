Mobile & Apps News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • United Airlines launches direct flights to Johannesburg from New York
    One of the United States of America's dominant domestic and international carriers, United Airlines, is determined to bounce back after pandemic restrictions. The airline has recently introduced a host of new routes to its portfolio, including direct flights to Johannesburg. Issued by SA Airlines
  • SA Tourism, TBCSA launch global PR communications Tourism Advocacy Programme
    In a bid to reposition South Africa as a Covid-19 safe destination and change damaging narratives currently associated with South Africa, South African Tourism (SA Tourism) and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), are launching a Global PR communications Tourism Advocacy Programme, which forms part of the recent 'Tourism Road To Recovery Plan', adopted by national government and the tourism sector.
  • #PrismAwards2021: All the winners!
    The annual Prism Awards, celebrating excellence in the public relations and communication industry took place on Friday, 4 June 2021 in a virtual format hosted by TV presenter, Thabiso Makhubela.
Show more

ICT jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

iPhones to represent 40% of smartphone market value in 2022, despite growth in Android devices

7 Jun 2021
A new Juniper Research report has found that iPhones will bring in over $200bn in 2022; nearly 40% of the total smartphone hardware market, despite representing less than 20% of devices sold that year.
Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash

The new research, Smartphone Market: Device Innovation, Regional Analysis & Market Share Forecasts 2021-2026, notes that although smartphone purchase cycles are lengthening, Apple has managed to consistently convince users to purchase higher-priced models through curation of a strong hardware and software ecosystem, which other vendors have only limited opportunities to do in the current market. As a result, Apple’s average selling price will rise in the coming years, while Android devices will decline, unless they can leverage new technologies like 5G or bring new design features, such as foldable phones, into the market.

Differentiation needs more than features, as newer vendors gain ground


Juniper Research believes that Android vendors will struggle to compete on a features basis in future. The research shows how vendors that focus on a particular segment and investing in premium features, such as high-end audio and advances in camera technology, will not appeal widely enough to compete at scale in the smartphone market.

Research co-author Nick Hunt, says: "Feature diversification alone is not enough for lasting success in the crowded smartphone market. Apple and Samsung have succeeded in fostering brand loyalty, which smaller vendors have struggled with, despite many introducing new capabilities. These players need to pair strong features with strong branding to have sustained success."


The research also notes that the decline in Huawei’s fortunes, due to the US trade ban, will not restore older brands to prominence, but allow other Chinese brands to expand.

Juniper Research expects BBK, the manufacturer of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, iQOO and OnePlus smartphones, will have over 200 million smartphones shipped in 2022; making it the third-largest player that year. In the meantime, Huawei’s market share will decline to just over 9% in 2022, from 11% in 2019.
Comment

Read more: smartphones, Apple, Android, smartphone market, iPhones, Juniper Research

Related

Startup teaches young Nigerians to code on smartphones27 May 2021
The changing landscape of social e-commerce26 May 2021
CodehesionGet your Android app developed fast and affordably21 May 2021
POS transaction values predicted to exceed $17.3tn globally by 202618 May 2021
Apple faces lawsuit for allegedly overcharging 20 million customers12 May 2021
UberUber partners with Moove to empower drivers to become vehicle owners7 May 2021
The story behind Daily Maverick's Don't Shoot the Messenger podcast14 Apr 2021
Worx GroupChannelling big tech to inspire growth in 202114 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz