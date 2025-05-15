ICT Mobile & Apps
    ICT Mobile & Apps

    Google unveils major Android upgrades ahead of I/O conference

    Google has previewed a series of Android updates focused on AI, security, and multi-device integration ahead of its annual I/O developer event.
    15 May 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    In a pre-I/O showcase, Google revealed upcoming features for Android 16, Wear OS 6, and its Gemini AI platform—part of a broader push to make Android more intelligent, secure, and seamlessly integrated across devices.

    Design overhaul with Android 16 and Wear OS 6

    The next Android version introduces a refreshed design system, Material 3 Expressive, which brings new animations and personalization features. Wear OS 6 will adopt similar updates tailored to round smartwatch screens. The changes aim to make devices feel more responsive and intuitive, rolling out to Pixel first later this year.

    Gemini AI expands beyond phones

    Google’s Gemini assistant is being integrated into more parts of the Android ecosystem, including Android Auto, smartwatches, Google TV, and future XR headsets. Users will be able to interact more naturally with their devices—summarising emails, translating messages, or planning trips—without needing fixed commands.

    Gemini Live, which enables real-time camera and screen sharing, is already available on Android phones without a subscription.

    Find Hub enhances device and item tracking

    Google’s “Find My Device” is evolving into Find Hub, supporting a broader range of tags and accessories. It adds ultra-wideband (UWB) support for more precise tracking and will soon include satellite-based tracking for remote areas. Airline partnerships will help users locate luggage directly through the app.

    RCS messaging hits scale

    Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) now supports over a billion daily messages in the US, offering features like read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality media sharing through the default Messages app. RCS is now widely available globally.

    Stronger app and theft protections

    Google Play Protect is being upgraded with on-device machine learning to detect apps that hide or change their icons. It will alert users in real-time and block risky apps before installation—regardless of the app source.

    Android 16 also introduces new theft protection: one-time passwords (OTPs) will be hidden on the lock screen in high-risk scenarios, and factory reset protections will be tightened to prevent unauthorized access after a theft. Remote Lock will add new safeguards such as security questions.

    Availability

    Most features will launch later this year, beginning with Google Pixel devices, followed by broader manufacturer support. Gemini integration with Android Auto, Google TV, and XR headsets will roll out gradually through 2025.

    Google is expected to announce more updates during its main I/O event next week.

