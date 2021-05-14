Mobile Company news South Africa

Near Me: Local Search behaviour in February

14 May 2021
Issued by: Vicinity Media
Vicinity Media's Near Me microapp was active across 10 publisher sites in February, with 17 search categories gaining a total 103,163 user clicks.

This level of engagement is driven by Near Me’s unparalleled convenience: it offers quick, intuitive local search, with no need to leave the site, or type in your location or search term.

Near Me searches show customer intent, making them a great gauge of consumer behaviour that marketers should pay attention to.

View or download our insightful Near Me February Engagement Report below, for a breakdown of the top eight local search categories.


Vicinity Media
Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
