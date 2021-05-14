Near Me: Local Search behaviour in February

Vicinity Media's Near Me microapp was active across 10 publisher sites in February, with 17 search categories gaining a total 103,163 user clicks.
This level of engagement is driven by Near Me’s unparalleled convenience: it offers quick, intuitive local search, with no need to leave the site, or type in your location or search term.
Near Me searches show customer intent, making them a great gauge of consumer behaviour that marketers should pay attention to.
View or download our insightful Near Me February Engagement Report below, for a breakdown of the top eight local search categories. Breaking News
Near Me is now on TimesLIVE