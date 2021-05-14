Near Me: Local Search behaviour in February

Vicinity Media's Near Me microapp was active across 10 publisher sites in February, with 17 search categories gaining a total 103,163 user clicks.

Breaking News



Near Me is now on TimesLIVE

Near Me searches show customer intent, making them a great gauge of consumer behaviour that marketers should pay attention to.View or download our insightful Near Me February Engagement Report below, for a breakdown of the top eight local search categories.