YouthMonth: SA youth a powerful buying market

HMD Global looked at what is important to the youth in South Africa today and found that the country's youth today are a very progressive and powerful buying market, who value authenticity, a balance between working, living and making a difference in their immediate and greater worlds.

They are also very particular about which products and experiences they engage with – which will be heavily influenced by these core values.

When researching a brand, this younger buying market makes a point of seeing if a brand’s products, ways of doing business, and/or company values, are kind to the planet, and not just the pocket.

They actively seek out brands that care as much as they do.While very ambitious – wanting to build a life that is comfortable and holds space for adventure, experiences, and personal growth – SA youth see the brands/companies/products/services that they engage with as an extension of themselves, and as such should hold the same core values as the individual.

Brands with heart stand apart

Brands that stand apart from others in the eyes of this buying market have initiatives that support the sustainability of natural resources, as well as having as little impact on the planet as possible in the process of production, operation, and disposal.

This extends to their mobile devices too – how they are manufactured, the eco-friendliness of replaceables (such as batteries, charging cables, etc), and the care of people as much as the planet.

Authenticity is gold

A brand that is transparent, personal, honest and “real” with its audience will capture their hearts – and that share of the market.

The younger SA buying market are very shrewd consumers that aren’t attracted to “fluff” created around a brand and its offerings. They want a brand partner that tells it like it is, that listens to what their consumers want, and that cuts through the clutter of marketing noise with an offer that is simple and “real”.

Feeding into the SA youth market’s priorities