Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

eStudyOgilvy South AfricaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe CoupStyle IDVega SchoolKena OutdoorBrave GroupDMASAAlgoa FMRX AfricaBoomtownBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Exclusive: The jury's in: Reality wins in visual versus virtual pitches

26 Jun 2023
Johanna McDowellBy: Johanna McDowell
There's no question Zoom, Teams and other online communication platforms threw us a lifeline during the pandemic, but even as we get used to remote and hybrid boardrooms and studios, nothing substitutes for in-person pitches.
Source: Campaign Creators Even as we get used to remote and hybrid boardrooms and studios, nothing substitutes for in-person pitches writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner
Source: Campaign Creators UnSplash Even as we get used to remote and hybrid boardrooms and studios, nothing substitutes for in-person pitches writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner

At their best, pitches are not easy and the merits of undertaking them in person are innumerable. No matter how well-written a pitch is, in-person is what spotlights chemistry; the ability to look at body language and gauge how people are really engaging and reacting.

It’s about reading the room as much as it is about what the agency pitching can do, and it just doesn’t translate as effectively online.

Because face-to-face is real, pitches in person are also more likely to get a real-time decision.

What we saw during the pandemic as we continued doing pitches even in instances where the agency hadn’t met the client at all, at some point it became clear that a meeting of the teams would be a critical success factor.

Some marketers and agencies have still not returned full-time to their offices and are working remotely. Our message to them is one of strong encouragement to ditch the virtual pitch and meet in person as much as possible.

When it comes to selecting an agency, there’s no question that doing so face-to-face enables real interaction which is ultimately a huge part of the deciding factor.

Pitches are feelings and facts

Because the pitch process should allow for determining whether there is chemistry between the marketer and the agency, only a Q&A session may be conducted online – but even then, there’s a missed opportunity to really get to know each other; how you respond and talk things through and sense whether or not you’d be a match.

Without relying too heavily on the obvious cliché – online dating – in many instances, what you see on a screen is not what you get in the real world; and I believe it takes two and maybe three in-office interactions to truly feel whether the creative X-factor is there.

We want the client to actually experience the people – not just those who are part of the pitch, but those who also make up the agency’s culture.

See agencies in their natural habitant

The IAS encourages these chemistry sessions at the agency’s premises, which enables the client to see the agency as they really are, in their natural habitat.

We want the client to actually experience the people – not just those who are part of the pitch, but those who also make up the agency’s culture. It’s important to see how and under what circumstances they work and how they interact with each other naturally.

In most cases, an agency is presenting in the client’s environment, which gives them a sense of the marketer’s domain. If both parties are comfortable with the others’ style and conditions of work, chances of starting off well and maintaining a long-term relationship are far greater.

What it boils down to is “clues”; those non-verbal flags or fanfares humans get when they feel something good – or not good – about an organisation, which are impossible to sense virtually.

While there are still pitches happening in the virtual world, I’d actively discourage them unless the client is an international client and even then, a local firm is charged with bridging that gap for the client using their experience and knowledge of the local players.

In a marketer-agency relationship, the question is – often rightly so - “How does this team collaborate creatively, effectively and timeously when they’re not all in the same space?”

Finally, we note that a fair number of clients are reluctant to work with agencies that are fully remote, which again speaks to the idea that there’s something “not real” about a team you can’t interact with in person.

In a marketer-agency relationship, the question is – often rightly so - “How does this team collaborate creatively, effectively and timeously when they’re not all in the same space?”

Marketers who are working remotely understand the time constraints and difficulties in getting things done rapidly, and bear this in mind when dealing with an agency that would need to contact, discuss and deliver the goods with speed.

Ultimately, the marketing jury is in: With a decision-making process as important as retaining a new agency, marketers are opting for full-time, in-studio agencies – and face-to-face meetings.

NextOptions
Johanna McDowell
Johanna McDowell's articles

About Johanna McDowell

MD of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), and partner in Scopen Africa, with a background that includes being on both the agency and the client side of the fence, Johanna McDowell is well-placed to offer commentary on marketing and advertising in the South African and international contexts. She built her career in marketing and advertising since 1974, holding directorship in both SA and British advertising agencies. She was MD of Grey Phillips Advertising in 1988.
Read more: advertising agencies, Johanna McDowell, studios, pitches, marketing agencies, Scopen, Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS)



Related

Agency credentials: Marketers look past awards to get to the grit
DMASAAgency credentials: Marketers look past awards to get to the grit3 days ago
Source © 123rf The face-to-face interviews - approximately 60 minutes in length per professional interviewee - results in a non-biased, academic-style view of the facts for the Agency Scope report
Agency Scope SA 2023-24 field work to begin13 Jun 2023
Part 2: Chile Agency Scope Study shows data is increasingly important
Part 2: Chile Agency Scope Study shows data is increasingly important2 Jun 2023
All the reasons every CMO needs a specialist services advertising agency
Ebony+IvoryAll the reasons every CMO needs a specialist services advertising agency31 May 2023
Source © Jose Luis Stephens Panoramic view of Santiago de Chile with the Andes mountain range in the background
Part 1: Chile Agency Scope Study - 3rd largest marketing-communication-advertising budget allocated to digital31 May 2023
IAS Agency Credentials Award 2023 beefs up agency opportunities to shine
DMASAIAS Agency Credentials Award 2023 beefs up agency opportunities to shine22 May 2023
Image supplied. Cesar Vacchiano, President and CEO of Scopen International talks about the marketing economy in Latin America
Latin America's marketing economy: huge opportunities despite challenges19 Apr 2023
Source:
Report: Tuesday still the best day to pitch to journalists14 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz