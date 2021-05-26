Property Development News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
Show more

Construction & Engineering jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

First phase of East Rand Mall taxi rank soon to be complete

26 May 2021
The first-phase upgrade of the East Rand Mall taxi rank will soon be complete. The two-phase R12m modernisation of the rank is the final element of the 68,400m2 regional mall's recent major upgrade programme. The taxi rank update project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, which stalled the construction industry for several months from March 2020.
First phase of the refurbishment being undertaken at the taxi rank of East Rand Mall.

Situated in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, the project is being undertaken by the East Rand Mall's co-owners, Vukile Property Fund and Redefine Properties.

As an extension of the East Rand Mall, the rank has grown to become a landmark public transport point in the area. It serves the mall, employees of the mall’s tenants and surrounding businesses. It is used by shoppers, retail workers, commuters, long-haul travellers and the local community. Its users have steadily increased in number over the years, driving the need to upgrade the rank to keep pace with commuter demand and expectations.

Construction of R500m Boardwalk Mall under way in Gqeberha

Construction has officially commenced on the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. The first phase is set to be completed and launched on 9 December 2021...

14 May 2021


Local and cross-border travel


East Rand Mall Taxi Rank is, in fact, two taxi ranks - one for local commuters and the other for cross-border travellers.

The general rank serviced by the VBTA Association, Boksburg District Taxi Association, and Reiger Park Taxi Association, is 8.4 kilometres from Dunswart, the main regional rank that interlinks all destinations on the East Rand. It connects customers to 15 destinations in a radius ranging from 27 kilometres up to 49 kilometres: Tsakane, Vosloorus, Katlehong, Kempton Park, Reiger Park, Daveyton, Thokoza, Thembisa, Johannesburg, Germiston, Ivory Park, Dunswart, Wattville, Springs, and Boksburg.

It is also the main pick-up point for commuters travelling to Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe from the cross-border rank with the Boksburg Cross Border Taxi Association, which offers journeys ranging from 500km to 5,000km. This association is also a courier of goods to its destinations.

East Rand Mall currently upgrading the taxi rank.

Increased area for commuters and taxis


The first phase of the refurbishment includes a wider entrance and new steel structures over the taxi lanes, which increase the area for more commuters and taxis to wait undercover, protected from the elements. Resurfaced roadways feature new islands and fresh markings. A new wash bay area has also been integrated.

The ablution block received a major refresh. Vibrant splashes of colour in reds, oranges and yellows bring its walls to life. More natural light brightens the building’s interior, which features colour blocks in its new epoxy floors.

The second phase, which is scheduled to take place from August to October 2021, will introduce further improvements and add elements designed to activate the ranks’ retail complement.

“We are proud to be working with our owners, Vukile Property Fund and Redefine Properties, the rank’s taxi associations, the metro, and our customers and communities to create a bright, modern space that supports a more enjoyable trip. The taxi rank’s customers are our customers, they work in our stores and nearby businesses and live in our neighbourhood. We are pleased to create a more positive experience for all who make up the East Rand Mall ecosystem. The first phase of the new rank is already looking great, and providing a quality experience that complements that of the mall. We believe it will mean a lot for our customers, and this upgrade has the potential to attract even more customers to the rank and the mall,” says Petra Foord, general manager of East Rand Mall.
Comment

Read more: Redefine Properties, public transport, Vukile Property Fund, East Rand Mall, property development, Petra Foord

Related

Redefine Properties defers dividend decision14 May 2021
Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers12 May 2021
Why Rosebank is Jozi's best property investment12 May 2021
Construction of R16bn Harbour Arch precinct on track11 May 2021
New Amazon Africa headquarters to be built in Cape Town20 Apr 2021
Cresta Hotels launches new hotel in Cape Town19 Apr 2021
Radisson signs third hotel in Zambia14 Apr 2021
Government looks to rail sector to grow economy6 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz