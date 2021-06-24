BehindtheBrandManager: Alexia Poulos, national marketing and events manager at Primedia Broadcasting

Alexia Poulos, national marketing and events manager at Primedia Broadcasting

Alexia Poulos was appointed as the national marketing and events manager; overseeing marketing, trade, PR and events function for EWN, 947, 702 and CapeTalk radio.As national marketing and events manager, I get to work on incredible radio brands 702, 947, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk as well as independent news brand Eyewitness News. I work with a dynamic, nimble team of 10 who service these brands nationally, around the clock. These days my average workday is spent like many other peoples' - at home in back-to-back zoom meetings. But the content of the meetings and the projects I get to work on are so cool my energy is always super high!There's never a dull moment in radio! And yes - I love the adrenalin. It also excites me tremendously that we are still delivering world-class events; albeit virtually.As a broadcast medium, radio has the unique ability to help, guide, create platforms for debate, inform and provide an escape - all in real time.Through the music and talk formats we build strong communities, and our presenters are the glue. As the prevalence of fake news increases, we have seen listeners align more closely to our brands because they trust us. That's a big responsibility - they turn to us when they need to deal with difficult financial and emotional situations.My first job after university was in strategy and public relations where I worked on some amazing brands like Simba, Samsung and Renault. I then jumped into the world of advertising before moving to Primedia Broadcasting, where I have been for more than 10 years.My personal brand? My brand shows up. It shows up on good days, it shows up on hard days. My brand takes life head on… and long as my brand is evolving and being challenged it’s maintaining its relevance. Part of showing up is being present with myself and my team – especially now. Mental health check-ins are necessary to ensure that I bring the best of myself to each meeting.The past 10 months have been busy for us at Primedia Broadcasting. In September 2020 we repositioned 702 – a bold move in the thick of the pandemic. We relooked the entire brand and all its facets, from its visual representation and structural essence through to the lineup. Many of the insights that led to the repositioning were the results of an in-depth listener survey conducted end 2019 to early 2020 – before our country went into hard lockdown.The #LetsWalkTheTalk strapline is literally how we at 702 tackle our listener and country's issues. We are all on a life journey and sometimes we need someone to walk with us. To empower, support, inform and help us action what's important. 702, its presenters and its content have been adjusted to reflect this motion.What if it is still to come?A great campaign was 947's recent Anele and the Club smoothie campaign. We managed to get Joburg behind the breakfast team to choose the smoothie blend that epitomizes Joburg. It was a fun, community-building, small business-supporting win! Sir Juice sales increased by 283% over the 6-week campaign, and 947 listeners managed to create a tangible product that reflects the fun nature of the show and the get-up-and-go attitude of the city.Positive impact or negative? Streaming is audio… and Primedia is leading in this area... watch this space ��Physical brand activations have become a challenge. Audio and broadcasting brands are typically intangible – so Primedia has, over decades, built iconic events that have brought communities together, such as 702’s Walk the Talk, CapeTalk’s Moonstruck and the music festival series 947 Joburg Day and Kfm’s KDay. That being said, we have found incredible opportunities during the pandemic. These events were refocused to virtual events and the results have been overwhelming. The virtual executions were highly produced, very entertaining and importantly; created a sense that life continues during lockdown. These events also boosted the local production and music industries that were seriously impacted over the past year.Radio is an incredible channel in itself...The combinations of ad frequency and personality endorsement really does get the message and the call-to-action out there. Radio, supported by digital is a stunning combination and Facebook for our four radio station brands is a phenomenal tool. LinkedIn is a remarkable platform for our talk and B2B brands and we love a little influencer marketing too.You can definitely not ignore the consumer.Have clear objectives. Get your hands dirty. Achieve the metrics. Get stuck into the operational part of a marketing plan.Have clear objectives before rolling-out a campaign and measure the outcomes. And have fun doing it.