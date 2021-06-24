OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Business services

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Tractor Outdoor launches new platform: "The future of OOH"

24 Jun 2021
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor launches webinar and free e-guide on how to leverage new technologies to deliver more impactful DOOH campaigns

International research indicates that one of the biggest stumbling blocks the global digital out of home (DOOH) industry currently faces is a lack of education around the new technologies that exist, which have the potential to massively benefit advertisers through allowing them access to real-time data and insights.

In a collaborative effort to educate the local outdoor industry and its stakeholders on the latest innovations within the DOOH realm, media owner Tractor Outdoor recently hosted a free webinar titled “The future of OOH”, together with its partners Broadsign, AdMobilize, Voodooh and Hivestack.

The webinar – which was hosted on Wednesday, 9 June – featured presentations by Joe Cotugno, senior vice-president: operations at Broadsign; Joe Mora, head of DOOH: EMEA at AdMobilize; Keith Nilsen, founder at Voodooh; Romulus Stoian, global director: publisher solutions at Hivestak; and Tractor’s sales director Lizelle Mc Connell.

Tractor Outdoor expands its Cape Town network with more RSD sites

Tractor Outdoor is expanding its roadside presence with an additional three roadside digital (RSD) sites in Cape Town...

Issued by Tractor Outdoor 10 Jun 2021


Mc Connell explains that through “The Future of OOH” webinar – which is the first in a planned series – the media owner aims to create a platform to educate brands, agencies, marketers and media owners on the exciting new technologies that have emerged. “These tools have the potential to unlock enormous opportunities for marketers; delivering measurable, dynamic campaigns based on real-time audience data.”

Tractor Outdoor has also created The DOOH Playbook, a free how-to guide covering the A-Z of DOOH advertising. “The playbook unpacks a number of pertinent topics, such as “Why DOOH needs to be part of your omni-channel strategy”; “How to create the perfect DOOH media plan”; “How to conceptualise creative content in a way that generates returns”; “How to integrate technology into your campaign planning”; and more,” says Mc Connell.

Tractor Outdoor’s commercial director Remi du Preez explains that unlocking innovation in order to create impactful campaigns that deliver real results is a key focus of Tractor Outdoor’s business, and “we constantly seek to identify new technologies and platforms that will allow us to deliver on this goal.

“We pride ourselves on being one of the forerunners in introducing new tools and technologies to the local industry; driving education, but also helping marketers bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and application."

Tractor Outdoor’s free DOOH Playbook can be downloaded here.

About Tractor Outdoor:

Established almost two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest digital OOH networks in South Africa, and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), the Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Comment

Read more: Tractor Outdoor, Out of Home Media South Africa, OHMSA, IAB SA, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, OMC, Out of Home, Outdoor Measurement Council, OOH, digital out of home

Related

District Media GroupAfrica's richest square mile's new addition23 hours ago
Keys CommunicationsGrowing your brand/product in the townships is as easy as ABCD2 days ago
Tractor OutdoorThe story of a personal care range built on love, and how it bounced back post-Covid18 Jun 2021
Provantage Media GroupPMG invests in human capital with Chris Hitchings appointment18 Jun 2021
IAB South Africa3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board18 Jun 2021
IAB South AfricaDemand for digital media during the pandemic results in accelerated growth11 Jun 2021
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor expands its Cape Town network with more RSD sites10 Jun 2021
Tractor OutdoorThe health bar that said "Baaa humbug" to a pandemic and went on to shine8 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz