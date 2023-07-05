Propelair & Earth Capital's commitment to a common cause

The successful investment ofinto thebrand is not only a financial one. True to its roots, Earth Capital Ltd has committed to investing in our business and into our planet by taking Propelairs' hand. Together, we don't simply deliver sustainable solutions and water savings, but enjoy the multitude of benefits that we share as partners.

Although we have saved billions of litres of water by producing the world’s lowest water-flush toilet , we believe that we can do more. With their investment, Earth Capital Limited is allowing us to provide even more customers with the ability to save water and its cost , instantly and permanently.

Being an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce our low water-flush toilet, the partnership between Propelair and Earth Capital Ltd was a natural collaboration. As an early-stage growth investment manager, investing across UK and Europe in clean technology solutions, Earth Capital Ltd manages a growing portfolio of assets in the energy, food and water sectors, of which Propelair is a proud participant.

Besides their financial investment, Earth Capital Ltd’s diverse team of experienced professionals assists us on our sustainable development strategy based on “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. Through the effective use of their Earth Dividend™ tool , which provides us with an annual measure of the impact of our sustainability efforts, we are able to hold ourselves accountable for sustainability as much as we drive the cause with our customers!

By participating in this process, we can ensure that our efforts are measured within the five categories of ESG themes that the Earth Dividend™ tool is centred around and that our own sustainability goals can be mapped to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Earth Capital Ltd’s follow-on investment into Propelair last year also showed their confidence in our future and our ability to scale, globally and become the market-leading water-efficient toilet and supports our wider dedication to the low-carbon economy needed to reach the UK target of Net-Zero by 2050. We now proudly operate in the United Kingdom, South Africa and in the GCC countries; and plan to break into markets across the globe, including Australia, Spain, Sweden, California, Latin America, Poland and Mauritius.

Our innovation that offers a significantly lower carbon footprint, due to the reduced processing of water, enables a flush that only uses 1.5 litres of water, a fraction compared to the traditional six to nine litres per flush. Furthermore, the closed lid seals the unit to channel 60 litres of air, thereby reducing airborne germs by up to 95%. It conveniently connects to existing plumbing systems, making it easy to retrofit and ideal for off-grid buildings where waste removal is costly. It is for this clean-tech approach and significant environmental benefit that an esteemed investor such as Earth Capital Ltd partnered with us!

Whilst the power of cooperation is well known to all of us, the true collaboration between Propelair and Earth Capital Ltd to accomplish a great goal together is hugely fulfilling and ultimately, together with serving mother nature, forms the foundation of our successful partnership!