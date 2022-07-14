Industries

    Anton Novikau: A young software engineer proving that self improvement brings long-term success

    14 Jul 2022
    By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
    Born in Minsk, Belarus, in 1996, Anton Novikau has always had an affinity for programming. As a child, he spent countless hours learning code and creating websites. During his studies at the Belarussian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics, he discovered Android development and found it absolutely fascinating - he had found his niche.
    Anton Novikau
    Anton Novikau

    Although he was still a student, Novikau was motivated to begin work as soon as possible to further his growth. He was hired by Qulix Systems, a major Belarusian IT service company, as a software developer and was thrilled to collaborate with designers, product managers and other developers to implement cutting-edge applications for various markets and customers – primarily in the Western world. During this time, he also worked with Talaera LLC for a short period, without knowing that those first steps would be the beginning to an eventually very successful and long-term collaboration. His curiosity and passion have always fuelled his journey and, although only a year out of university, he was impressively promoted within Qulix to senior software developer during his last year with the company.

    After leaving Qulix, Anton took a position with ISsoft Solutions – once again, as a senior software developer. True to character, he was always looking for ways to enhance his skills and qualifications, so he also took on the role of group manager and team lead. This was an excellent learning opportunity for him, as a first experience in professional leadership.

    Almost two years into his time with ISsoft, Novikau received a very exciting request. With much more knowledge and greater skills, international startup Talaera LLC wanted to bring him back on board – and this time as the head of mobile development. It was clear that the company saw great value in him, and he gratefully accepted the position. He spent the first year working remotely, managing a team of developers who worked remotely as well.

    Eventually, he was able to relocate to America where he now leads the company’s development team and ensures that both the team and the software are able to keep up with the company’s rapid growth. Talaera offers personalised, on-demand business English training for global teams. The company is currently focused on building a top-tier e-learning platform, which Anton is spearheading.

    Pushing forward and evolving are key factors to his success. According to Novikau: “Persistence is key. No matter how talented you are, you have to constantly improve yourself and your expertise in order to excel.”

    The software engineering expert recognises that, in order to make a name for himself in the highly competitive industry, he must participate in roles outside of the simple employment structure. He is currently a member of a few professional associations, including the prestigious Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square. Novikau is also a judge for startup accelerator MassChallenge, where he helps to determine which startups will receive funding and support. In addition, Novikau is a judge at the renowned IT World Awards.

    A great deal of Anton’s success comes, not from the opportunities that he was given, but from the opportunities that he made for himself. It was challenging for Novikau to walk away from Talaera in those early days, but it clearly paid off as he focused on his self-improvement and made himself a more valuable asset to the company.

    “Making yourself indispensable or creating a demand for yourself is important in every industry, and it isn’t something that happens overnight,” he says of his success and as a tip to aspiring software engineers all over the world. “The more you work on yourself, the more valuable you become. Don’t be afraid of stepping away from a comfortable job if you know that you’re no longer learning from the company. Instead, take your skills and sharpen them elsewhere, invest in yourself, and increase your worth.”

