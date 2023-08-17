Top CMOs selected for The One Show 2023 CMO Pencil jury

The One Club for Creativity has bought together a panel of 10 distinguished brand-side marketers to determine the recipient of the CMO Pencil Award. The accolade that recognises the individual responsible for the most influential idea on a brand's business worldwide. This winner will be selected from the pool of top awardees at The One Show 2023.

The jury includes 10 top CMOs. Source: Supplied.

The esteemed marketers will gather in person and online on 20 September 2023 to review 31 high-scoring entries culled from Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners, as determined by the nearly 300 creative leaders from 40 countries on this year’s One Show jury. They will then award the CMO responsible for the one piece of work they feel had the greatest impact on moving a brand forward.

Top global marketers on this year’s One Show CMO Pencil jury are:

Zena Arnold, CMO, Sephora

Vikrant Batra, CMO, HP

Kate Jhaveri, Global Head of Marketing, TikTok

Todd Kaplan, CMO, Pepsi

Jeff Klein, CMO, Popeyes

Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo

Kory Marchisotto, CMO, e.l.f.

Sejal Shah, CMO, Converse

Leslie Sims, CMO, CCO, Impossible Foods

Alicia Tillman, CMO, Delta Air Lines

In accordance with The One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company.

Past CMO Pencil winners are Lorraine Twohill, CMO at Google, who accepted along with Florian Koenigsberger, Image Equity Lead, Google, for Real Tone; Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing & communications officer and president, Healthcare Business, Mastercard, for True Name by McCann New York; Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft, for Xbox Changing the Game by McCann New York; David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times, for Truth is Worth It by Droga5 New York; and Stephen Tisdale, CMO, State Street Global Advisors, for Fearless Girl by McCann New York.

“It’s a tremendous honour for a CMO to be recognised by their peers with this prestigious award,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This jury of global marketing leaders will look for work that took an innovative, bold stance and had the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”

The award is unique for The One Show in that all its other awards are given to the creative team, agency or brand, whereas the CMO Pencil is presented to the individual responsible for recognising and shepherding great work to life, and recognises the collaboration between marketing leaders and external as well as in-house agencies.

The CMO Pencil is just one of the organisation's initiatives to address and recognise the fast-growing brand-side creative community. Both The One Show and ADC Annual Awards include standalone Brand-Side/In-House disciplines, featuring dedicated juries of brand-side creative peers to judge the work.

In addition, the club continues its Within brand-side creative conference series, taking place next on 21 September 2023 at The One Club gallery in New York. The annual gathering addresses a void in the market for a forum to discuss issues specific to in-house creative teams and cultures, examining the inner dynamics of the very best in-house creative departments with sessions by some of the most acclaimed brand and marketing leaders.