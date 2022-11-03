Cape Town's Imraan Christian named a Young Guns 20 winner

Imraan Christian, a director and artist at Arcade in Cape Town, is among the 31 winners from 10 countries for The One Club for Creativity's prestigious Young Guns 20 competition.

Image supplied. Imraan Christian, a director and artist at Arcade in Cape Town, has been named a winner in The One Club for Creativity’s Young Guns 20 competition

Young Guns, which celebrates international creative professionals age 30 or younger, is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives.

“With every passing year, evolving technology and new ways of working continue to expand and redefine what creativity means,” says Paula Goldner, VP, global agency partnerships at Shutterstock, a sponsor of the Young Guns 20 and other One Club activities.

“By empowering young artists to unlock their artistic potential, Shutterstock and The One Club demonstrate their belief in the fact that creativity should be cutting-edge, yet human-centric,” she says.

Young Guns 20 winners will be celebrated at a special in-person event on 16 November 2022 at Sony Hall in New York, co-hosted by noted artist, author, and designer Timothy Goodman (YG7), and designer Zipeng Zhu (YG13), founder and creative director at Dazzle Studio New York.

Young Guns 20 Creative Choice Award

The One Club is also holding the Young Guns 20 Creative Choice Award, where the global creative community can explore the work of this year’s winners and vote on which one they believe stands above all others.

Voting is open now through 11 November 2022, 9 pm ET, with the winner announced at the Young Guns 20 awards ceremony.

Young Guns Cube

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also get a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Programme branding and design of the Cube award is reimagined each year by a past Young Gun winner. This year’s YG20 branding and award are designed by Zipeng Zhu, with branding font created by NaN Berlin.

The complete list of Young Guns 20 winners can be viewed here, and all 84 finalists from 23 countries can be viewed here. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 96 top creatives — many of whom are past YG winners — from 41 countries.