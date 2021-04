The One Club for Creativity unveils Virtual Creative Week 2021

The One Club for Creativity has unveiled the online Creative Week 2021, taking place from 7-11 June 2021.

What to expect

Awards Stage

7 June 2021 : Type Directors Club (TDC) kicks off the week unveiling this year’s Judges’ Choice winners and Best of Show for the TDC67 Communication Design and 24TDC Typeface Design competitions. TDC will also announce student winners of its Beatrice Warde and Superscript scholarships that day.



Main Stage

Daily content and virtual events corresponding to The One Club’s four operational pillars — Creative Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Gender Equality and Education -- as well as Brand-Side creative agencies.



Content for and by the global creative community, including an array of panels, presentations and screenings featuring many of the world’s top creative leaders.



HealthPharm with McCann, taking place twice each day, once for audiences in North America and again later for those in APAC.



Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks, with leading ad publications around the world hosting a week-long series of panels with the top creatives in their country to discuss global creative trends and the best work of the past year.

Agency Stage

Multiple sessions each day throughout the week hosted by The One Club corporate member agencies, presenting case studies of great work and addressing key industry issues.

Education Stage

This year’s Young Ones Festival offers exciting opportunities for both students and educators.



Portfolio Reviews, on 7 June, an exciting opportunity to connect students and aspiring creatives with top industry talent who offer invaluable one-on-one critiques, advice and conversation.



Recruiting sessions on 9 June, where students can meet with representatives from leading creative agencies (same day as Young Ones Student Awards winners on the Awards Stage).



Educators Summit, on 10 June, with a series of informative panels and sessions.

VIP Stage, exclusive premium ticketed events

Executive Creative Summit, on 8 June, bringing together C-suite creatives, agency founders and partners to discuss “What keeps them up at night” and the issues that affect their businesses, far beyond the scope of creativity.



unConference, on 11 June, a crowd-sourced, interactive event featuring multiple breakout rooms and an opportunity for anyone to lead a session.

Registration and ticketing for Creative Week 2021 is now open. Content on the Awards Stage, including all One Show, ADC, Young Ones and TDC awards ceremonies, is free.For more, go to http://www.creativeweek.com/