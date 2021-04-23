One Show Awards
One Show Awards
Food truck owner rejects RocoMamas statement on 'Smash Burger' controversyA statement released by RocoMamas regarding its dispute with small business owner Muammer Kasu has been described by members of the public as "condescending" and "dishonest".
#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Banele Msimanga, brand manager of Hunter's CiderBanele Msimanga is the brand manager of Hunter's Cider and over the past year has worked on the brand creating great consumer experiences like Green Room events, Lock Down House Party, launching a new NPDs like Hunter's Chilled Non-Alcoholic as well Red Apple. Evan-Lee Courie
House and Leisure magazine relaunchesSouth African decor and design publication House and Leisure is back on shelves.
The One Club for Creativity unveils Virtual Creative Week 2021
The One Club for Creativity has unveiled the online Creative Week 2021, taking place from 7-11 June 2021.
Under the banner “Connect. Provoke. Inspire.,” Creative Week 2021 will include awards shows and dozens of general programming panels and workshops across four virtual stages, as well as premium events on the fifth stage including the Executive Creative Summit for agency principals and a day-long unConference.
“This year’s Creative Week is truly a global festival,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “Sessions have been designed, both in scheduling and content, to make programming convenient and relevant for creatives in all time zones around the world. We’ve applied the same global focus to pricing, and provided different tiers for regions where currency and economic conditions make it more challenging to register for the festival.”
What to expect
The highlights of Creative Week 2021, by virtual stage, include:
Awards Stage
- 7 June 2021: Type Directors Club (TDC) kicks off the week unveiling this year’s Judges’ Choice winners and Best of Show for the TDC67 Communication Design and 24TDC Typeface Design competitions. TDC will also announce student winners of its Beatrice Warde and Superscript scholarships that day.
- 8 June 2021:The best student work in the world takes the spotlight at the announcement of Young Ones Student Awards winners.
- 9 June 2021: The historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, celebrating a century global creative excellence, will announce its coveted Cube winners on Wednesday.
- 10 June 2021: Winners of prestigious One Show Pencils for 2021 will be announced at a special streaming awards ceremony.
- Also hear from the creative teams behind this year’s top One Show 2021 and ADC 100th Annual Awards winning work, and learn from them through presentations and seminars.
Main Stage
- Daily content and virtual events corresponding to The One Club’s four operational pillars — Creative Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Gender Equality and Education -- as well as Brand-Side creative agencies.
- Content for and by the global creative community, including an array of panels, presentations and screenings featuring many of the world’s top creative leaders.
- HealthPharm with McCann, taking place twice each day, once for audiences in North America and again later for those in APAC.
- Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks, with leading ad publications around the world hosting a week-long series of panels with the top creatives in their country to discuss global creative trends and the best work of the past year.
Agency Stage
- Multiple sessions each day throughout the week hosted by The One Club corporate member agencies, presenting case studies of great work and addressing key industry issues.
Education Stage
- This year’s Young Ones Festival offers exciting opportunities for both students and educators.
- Portfolio Reviews, on 7 June, an exciting opportunity to connect students and aspiring creatives with top industry talent who offer invaluable one-on-one critiques, advice and conversation.
- Recruiting sessions on 9 June, where students can meet with representatives from leading creative agencies (same day as Young Ones Student Awards winners on the Awards Stage).
- Educators Summit, on 10 June, with a series of informative panels and sessions.
VIP Stage, exclusive premium ticketed events
- Executive Creative Summit, on 8 June, bringing together C-suite creatives, agency founders and partners to discuss “What keeps them up at night” and the issues that affect their businesses, far beyond the scope of creativity.
- unConference, on 11 June, a crowd-sourced, interactive event featuring multiple breakout rooms and an opportunity for anyone to lead a session.
Registration and ticketing for Creative Week 2021 is now open. Content on the Awards Stage, including all One Show, ADC, Young Ones and TDC awards ceremonies, is free.
For more, go to http://www.creativeweek.com/
