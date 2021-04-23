IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Food truck owner rejects RocoMamas statement on 'Smash Burger' controversyA statement released by RocoMamas regarding its dispute with small business owner Muammer Kasu has been described by members of the public as "condescending" and "dishonest".
#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Banele Msimanga, brand manager of Hunter's CiderBanele Msimanga is the brand manager of Hunter's Cider and over the past year has worked on the brand creating great consumer experiences like Green Room events, Lock Down House Party, launching a new NPDs like Hunter's Chilled Non-Alcoholic as well Red Apple. Evan-Lee Courie
House and Leisure magazine relaunchesSouth African decor and design publication House and Leisure is back on shelves.
- #YouthMatters: Calling rising stars under-35 for feature on Africa's leading business media
- Ogilvy Johannesburg CCO Matthew Barnes to depart from agency for new venture
- #BehindtheBrandManager: Nivea's marketing manager, Mpume Ngwenya
- #BehindtheBrandManager: Nokwe Ndwandwe of Nissan South Africa
- RIP Grant Shakoane
- The subtle art of being uncomfortable
- #Newsmaker: Khangelani Dziba to head up Rapt Creative's new PR and influencer marketing division
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Senior PR Account Director Cape Town
- Marketing Operations Manager Cape Town
- Junior Graphic Designer Johannesburg
- Junior Marketing Assistant Johannesburg
- Marketing Coordinator Durban
- Marketing Coordinator Pretoria
- Mid-level Graphic Designer/Marketer Pretoria
- Mid-level Graphic Designer/Marketer Pretoria
- Audio Visual Editor Durban
- Multimedia Editor Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
Machine_ sees 3 top talents selected to judge at the 2021 Bookmarks Awards
The 13th annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards has recently announced its 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs. Machine_ is thrilled to see three of our top talents selected to judge at this prestigious award show.
- Ruddy Gatare – brand strategist
jury panel: youth action
- Robyn Campbell – managing director
jury chair for builders panel
- Sarah Browning De-Villiers – chief content officer jury panel: marketing
Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ and head of the IAB SA Agency Council, will be the jury chair for the builders panel. Campbell says that this year’s show will shine a light on the importance of effective work following the unprecedented year that was 2020. “At Machine_, we believe in work that works, so I’m excited to see how the industry delivered just that during a time when brands needed it most. If brands ever wondered about the importance of marketing, I think last year reminded everyone of the power of enhanced customer experience, innovative digital marketing and the importance of connecting with consumers.”
In 2020, the IAB SA formed their new digital content marketing committee, which is led by Machine’s chief content officer Sarah Browning-De Villiers. So, naturally, she is thrilled to see the introduction of two new content marketing categories in this year’s show. “Content marketing puts the audience at the centre of marketing strategies and fundamentally understands the importance of adding value before pushing a product. I can’t wait to see the content marketing case studies and excellence that these new categories will unlock,” says De-Villiers.
Ruddy Gatare, joins the youth action jury panel serving his innate passion for youth development in SA - which was recognised in 2020 when he was asked to join the IAB SA youth action council. "What an honour and privilege it is to be selected as a jury member; this is something I've always wanted to be part of. What's even more exciting is that this is the first-ever youth action panel, we'll be judging the work of future talent in our industry, and this recognition is one of many ways we can truly invest in break-through talent.”
The launch of The Forge by Machine_ unlocks a world of opportunities for young creative talent
With the aim of addressing inclusion and diversity in the advertising and communications industry, Machine_ has launched The Forge - which aims to find, mentor and grow young creative talent...
Machine_ 22 Feb 2021
This year’s IAB SA Bookmarks will encompass digital advertising and marketing work that falls into eight categories: marketing; performance marketing; builders; publisher; social, community and influencer marketing; innovative engineers, best digital student; and special honours.
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
- Machine_ sees 3 top talents selected to judge at the 2021 Bookmarks Awards23 Apr 08:08
- The launch of The Forge by Machine_ unlocks a world of opportunities for young creative talent22 Feb 09:54
- Machine_ appointed lead digital creative agency for PepsiCo SSA snack portfolio10 Feb 14:05
- Machine_ wins Gold at the International Content Marketing Awards09 Dec 07:23
- Machine_ wins Absolut Vodka digital account25 Nov 09:00
Read more: IAB SA, IAB SA Bookmark Awards, Machine_
Related
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.