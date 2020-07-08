One Show Awards
Covid-19
Young Guns 18 global jury announced, including SA's Justice Mukheli
The One Club has named 79 top creatives from 32 countries to serve as judges for the global Young Guns 18 competition, including Justice Mukheli, an artist/filmmaker/photographer from Johannesburg.
Justice Mukheli, artist/filmmaker/photographer.
Justice Mukheli is a South African artist, filmmaker, and photographer who creates commercials, photographs and fine art films. Mukheli is known for creating "intellectually and emotionally dense Art and films and photography" that centres on the authentic African experience and with the continued intention to dismantle the negative narrative of Africa and Africans in the World.
Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives. The program is open to creatives age 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance, and regularly attracts entries from upwards of 45 countries.
A sampling of this year’s diverse Young Guns 18 jury, some of whom are past YG winners, includes:
- Ferdi Alici, director/founder, Ouchhh Studio, Istanbul
- Tasneem Alsultan, photographer, Riyadh
- Yani Arabena, CD//type designer/co-founder, Yani&Guille, Buenos Aires
- Shar Biggers, founder/CD, Provoke Design, New York
- Ashwin Chacko, illustrator/designer, Dublin
- Chris Cheung, artist at honhim, CD/artistic director, Xcept and Xceed, Hong Kong (YG11)
- Yuin Chien, principal, Yuin Chien Studio, San Francisco
- Wayne Deakin, ECD, EMEA, Huge, London
- Clem Devine, brand design lead, JASMAX, Auckland (YG9)
- June Digan, designer/Illustrator, Manila
- Júlia Esqué, product designer, Barcelona
- Mah Ferraz, film editor, New York (YG17)
- Genie Gurnani, ECD, Virtue Worldwide, Singapore
- Nessim Higson, ECD, WeTransfer, Amsterdam (YG5)
- Ohni Lisle, illustrator, Brooklyn (YG14)
- Hira Mohibullah, ECD, BBDO Pakistan, Lahore
- Justice Mukheli, artist/filmmaker/photographer, Johannesburg
- Max Ngari, ECD, Isobar, Nairobi
- Gemma O’Brien, artist/designer, Sydney (YG13)
- Anh Tuan Pham, founder/principal, For Office Use Only, New York (YG4)
- Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce, VP/ECD, Hulu, Los Angeles
- Jade Purple Brown, artist, New York
- Brandon Rochon, managing CCO, Kastner, Los Angeles
- Katalina Silva, CD, Enigma Creative, Tijuana
- Maartje Slijpen, art director, KesselsKramer, creative partner, MaartjeMerel, Amsterdam
- Eisuke Tachikawa, CD/design strategist, Nosigner, Kanagawa (YG7)
- Anny Wang, co-founder/designer, Wang & Söderström, Copenhagen
- Loveis Wise, illustrator, Los Angeles
- Yah-Leng Yu, CD/principal, Foreign Policy Design Group, Singapore
The complete list of Young Guns 18 judges can be viewed here.
The online entry system is open, with the reduced-fee early deadline of July 10, 2020 and final deadline of July 24, 2020. Winners will be announced in the fall.
Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work in graphic design; advertising art direction and copywriting; architectural, environmental and interior design; industrial and product design; digital (UX/UI, experiential design, interactive, web design, apps, game development): film and animation (motion design, television, video); fashion; typography and lettering; illustration and photography.
All Young Guns winners will receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.
Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award
For the seventh consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.
The honor is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.
"We are so excited to be participating in the Young Guns program once again," said Liz Leavitt, cofounder, Levine/Leavitt, New York and Los Angeles. "The level of talent amongst the winners each year is outstanding, and we're honoured to help guide the careers of young creatives.”
Program branding and design of the Cube award itself is recreated each year by a past Young Gun winner. This year’s YG18 branding and award are designed by Contino, New York, founded by creative director and YG9 winner Jon Contino.
Young Guns 18 and other One Club activities are made possible in part through the generous support of sponsors including Levine/Leavitt and Shutterstock.
