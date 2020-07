Showmax Pro brings sports live-streaming - but not to SA (yet)

Showmax has announced the launch of Showmax Pro, which will let users stream certain live sport events from SuperSport - but the service isn't available in South Africa yet.

Image from Memeburn

Live streaming SuperSport and other live sporting events have been a long-sought-after service for many South Africans.



To stream SuperSport’s channels and content, users usually require a DSTV Premium subscription and need to log into DSTV Now.



