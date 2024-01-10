BizTrends2024: Cash retail is king in commercial property

2023 saw the commercial-property sector continue its road to recovery. The industry fought against uncontrollable odds such as elevated interest rates, high inflation, ongoing load shedding and economic uncertainty.

Source: Supplied. John Jack, chief executive officer of Galetti Corporate Real Estate.

People generally associate commercial property with office space, however, the clear industry frontrunners for 2023 would have to be retail and industrial property. Adding to this is heightened demand for auction properties and commercial space in the Western Cape.

While industrial properties continue to be the preferred choice in commercial real estate, driven by heightened e-commerce demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Q3 Rode Report indicates a slowdown in rental growth within this asset class.

The effects of load shedding cannot be overlooked.

All asset classes have been heavily impacted by load shedding and its subsequent knock-on effect on productivity. “2023 was a defining year for the country’s energy crisis and landlords have had to fork out a lot of money to ensure that their tenants can continue normal operations.”

Local reports by the Association of Communications and Technology suggest that telecommunications companies like MTN and Vodacom will have spent R1.1bn on diesel in 2023 alone.

Another prime example of the cost implications of load shedding would have to be South Africa’s retail sector. The country’s largest retailer, Shoprite is said to be spending R95m on diesel per month. In fact, the company spent the same amount in one quarter of 2023 as it did for the whole of 2022.

2024 trends unpacked:

Looking ahead, The five rising trends for 2024 are as follows: