Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme

Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of its Generative AI Accelerator programme. Applications for the accelerator are open and will be accepted until April 17.

The cohort with selected top 10 startups in the field of generative AI from around the world will be announced in late April. More details on the programme and the full list of criteria to apply are available online here.

The AWS Generative AI Accelerator provides early-stage startups in generative AI with access to training, mentorship, and resources to scale and grow their business.

In the 10-week programme, 10 selected global startups will have access to sessions focused on developing business and technical skills, including driving machine learning performance, stack optimisation, and go-to-market strategies. Participants will also be matched with both business and technical mentors based on industry vertical and receive up to $300,000 in AWS credits to help them build their products and services on AWS’ stack. The programme will take place from 24 May through 27 July.

Participants are invited to attend two in-person gatherings for both the kick-off week and final week culminating with Demo Day at AWS Startup Lofts in San Francisco, CA. A majority of the program will be carried online.

Eligible startups may submit applications online here.