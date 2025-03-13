ESG Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolTopco MediaFoodForward SASappiAir Products South AfricaPROPAK AFRICA 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ESG Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology

    Annual Orange Social Venture Prize for MEA is open for applications

    13 Mar 2025
    13 Mar 2025
    Entries for the 15th Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East are open, and candidates from countries serviced by Orange will be able to submit their social impact start-up projects until 18 May 2025.
    Image source:
    Image source: OSVP

    Since 2011, the OSVP prize has been rewarding start-up projects that use and develop new technologies to make a positive impact in Africa and the Middle East (MEA) in the fields such as education, healthcare, e-commerce, agriculture, or environment. Through this prize, Orange aims to contribute to the socioeconomic development, support social and environmental innovation, and encourage entrepreneurship.

    The competition has two stages:

    • A national stage to collect applications, between March and May 2025 in Orange’s 17 subsidiaries in the MEA. These are Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, CAR, DRC, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia. At the end of the competition, the national winners will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and Orange representatives.

    • An international stage, where each subsidiary will be represented by its three national winners and up to three women entrepreneurs competing for the International Women’s Prize. The projects will be evaluated by an evaluation committee made up of Group employees. Following their evaluation, 10 finalists will be chosen for the International Grand Prize and five for the International Women's Prize.

    In October 2025, final jury made up of leading figures from tech and entrepreneurship in the MEA will choose the three winners of the International Grand Prize and the winner of the OSVP International Women's Prize from among the 15 projects selected by Orange Group employees. The winners will receive a financial contribution of:

    • 1st prize: €25,000
    • 2nd prize: €15,000
    • 3rd prize: €10,000
    • International Women's Prize winner: €20,000

    Since its launch, OSVP, which has received nearly 15,000 applications, has a tangible impact on the lives of the winning entrepreneurs. More than 500 entrepreneurs have been supported and rewarded, including around a hundred at the international level.

    In addition to financial support, OSVP winners benefit from support within Orange Digital Centres with the prospect of developing their business outside the borders of their respective countries.

    For more information or to submit a project, visit the Orange Social Venture Prize page.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz