Annual Orange Social Venture Prize for MEA is open for applications

Entries for the 15th Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East are open, and candidates from countries serviced by Orange will be able to submit their social impact start-up projects until 18 May 2025.

Since 2011, the OSVP prize has been rewarding start-up projects that use and develop new technologies to make a positive impact in Africa and the Middle East (MEA) in the fields such as education, healthcare, e-commerce, agriculture, or environment. Through this prize, Orange aims to contribute to the socioeconomic development, support social and environmental innovation, and encourage entrepreneurship.

The competition has two stages:

A national stage to collect applications, between March and May 2025 in Orange’s 17 subsidiaries in the MEA. These are Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, CAR, DRC, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia. At the end of the competition, the national winners will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and Orange representatives.

An international stage, where each subsidiary will be represented by its three national winners and up to three women entrepreneurs competing for the International Women’s Prize. The projects will be evaluated by an evaluation committee made up of Group employees. Following their evaluation, 10 finalists will be chosen for the International Grand Prize and five for the International Women's Prize.

In October 2025, final jury made up of leading figures from tech and entrepreneurship in the MEA will choose the three winners of the International Grand Prize and the winner of the OSVP International Women's Prize from among the 15 projects selected by Orange Group employees. The winners will receive a financial contribution of:

1st prize: €25,000

2nd prize: €15,000

3rd prize: €10,000

International Women's Prize winner: €20,000

Since its launch, OSVP, which has received nearly 15,000 applications, has a tangible impact on the lives of the winning entrepreneurs. More than 500 entrepreneurs have been supported and rewarded, including around a hundred at the international level.

In addition to financial support, OSVP winners benefit from support within Orange Digital Centres with the prospect of developing their business outside the borders of their respective countries.

For more information or to submit a project, visit the Orange Social Venture Prize page.