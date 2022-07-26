Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateTBWAClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingKantarIMC ConferenceWayFillianMigrationYehBaby Marketing CreativesAFDAMeltwaterJacaranda FMNew MediaNielsenIQM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Freelance OOH Advertising Sales Executive Meyerton
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both

    26 Jul 2022
    Issued by: The Media Krate
    Kazang and AB Inbev challenged us to forge an artwork out of their advert.
    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both
    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both

    The Kazang POS and platform, as the chosen 3D element, is the main character of the show, influencing tavern owners to use the platform as well as consumers to purchase a variety of goods on the platform. But, no outstanding main character can perform without their supporting roles.

    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both
    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both

    Introducing, the Carling Black Label and Castle Lite bottles. This is the result of The Media Krate's Virtual Realism Airbrushing™ technique. We love a challenge and here it was making these two bottles look thirst-quenchingly real as they dripped with crisp condensation making any beer-lover lick their lips.

    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both
    There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both

    The majority of these colours are all specific to the artwork, these cannot be store-bought at all. At The Media Krate, we mix all colors in-house to create a colour pallet that matches realistic lighting and shadows. Some say the "Devil is in the details" we believe quite the opposite, what sets us apart is the details. We create the most intricate details using specialised stenciling that can be clearly seen from afar or up close while interacting with the Dynamic WIFI which is enabled at our walls.

    If there was ever a time to bring realism, life, and innovation to wall mural advertising it's now. For too long those in the market for boring have been spoilt for choice. The Media Krate team is itching to make your next artwork explode with life.


    NextOptions
    The Media Krate
    The Media Krate specialises in Unusual Outdoor Media Solutions that are sure-fire to turn heads and hold a hostage audience, focusing on South African Townships, and selected presence in Urban and Affluent Suburbs.



    Related

    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this
    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this4 Jul 2022
    The final Cannes Lions 2022 have been awarded
    Final Cannes Lions 2022 Awards25 Jun 2022
    Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
    SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists22 Jun 2022
    Think Creative Africa brings you a taste of the soft life with a new campaign for Flying Fish Seltzer
    Think Creative AfricaThink Creative Africa brings you a taste of the soft life with a new campaign for Flying Fish Seltzer22 Jun 2022
    Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
    SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 202221 Jun 2022
    SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac with AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris. Source: Supplied
    AB InBev, SAB committed to Africa's economic recovery - CEO Michel Doukeris16 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz