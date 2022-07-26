There's advertising and then there's art. This happens when you perfect both

Kazang and AB Inbev challenged us to forge an artwork out of their advert.

The Kazang POS and platform, as the chosen 3D element, is the main character of the show, influencing tavern owners to use the platform as well as consumers to purchase a variety of goods on the platform. But, no outstanding main character can perform without their supporting roles.

Introducing, the Carling Black Label and Castle Lite bottles. This is the result of The Media Krate's Virtual Realism Airbrushing™ technique. We love a challenge and here it was making these two bottles look thirst-quenchingly real as they dripped with crisp condensation making any beer-lover lick their lips.

The majority of these colours are all specific to the artwork, these cannot be store-bought at all. At The Media Krate, we mix all colors in-house to create a colour pallet that matches realistic lighting and shadows. Some say the "Devil is in the details" we believe quite the opposite, what sets us apart is the details. We create the most intricate details using specialised stenciling that can be clearly seen from afar or up close while interacting with the Dynamic WIFI which is enabled at our walls.

If there was ever a time to bring realism, life, and innovation to wall mural advertising it's now. For too long those in the market for boring have been spoilt for choice. The Media Krate team is itching to make your next artwork explode with life.





