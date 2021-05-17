OOH News South Africa

World Out of Home Organisation to unveil new audience measurement initiative

17 May 2021
Audience delivery is critical for the development and trading of all media. Credible, transparent, and accountable measurement is needed by advertisers, buyers, and sellers alike.
Source: www.unsplash.com
In line with this, the World Out of Home Organisation is planning to launch the ‘Creating Global Guidelines for Out of Home Audience Measurement’ initiative at its European Forum on 18 May 2021.

The project will be chaired by Neil Eddleston of Runor Data Consulting. Eddleston chaired the original ESOMAR Technical Committee that created the Global OOH guidelines in 2009. The updated guidelines will be developed on behalf of WOO by industry specialist Gideon Adey of the GUROOH consultancy.

WOO has formed a technical committee, which includes leading independent OOH audience measurement bodies from 13 countries, six continents, and alongside four leading international OOH businesses.

The new guidelines cover a wide span of concepts; updating the OOH audience measurement for the current and future OOH marketplace, providing a framework for the measurement of digital OOH, addressing the creation of audience data for automated trading, and development of cross-media measurement techniques.

Eddleston said, “It’s vital that the OOH industry continues the development of world-class audience measurement to compete with other data-heavy media for local and global ad spending. Out of Home has an amazing record of delivering excellent results for advertisers, but we need the up-to-date ammunition to make our case most effectively.”

The European Forum will be free to all WOO members, and non-members will also be able to register for €150.

For further information on the Congress and to register go to the website, found here.
