Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Designer Pool CoversBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Real estate investment firm MAS to list on A2X

7 Sep 2022
Approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X), MAS shares will be available for trade on the platform from 14 September. The real estate investment company will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing.
MAS CEO Irina Grigore
MAS CEO Irina Grigore

MAS predominantly has interests in Central and Eastern Europe, managing and investing in retail property across Romania, Bulgaria and Poland. MAS additionally benefits from downside-protected exposure to commercial and residential developments via the development joint venture with developer Prime Kapital.

Says MAS CEO Irina Grigore: “We see this secondary listing as a way to provide our shareholders with an opportunity to enhance returns through access to additional liquidity, narrower spreads and lower transaction fees on A2X.”

Financially distressed Rebosis enters business rescue
Financially distressed Rebosis enters business rescue

29 Aug 2022

The listing will bring the number of instruments available for trade on A2X to 71 with a combined market capitalisation of around R5tn. MAS joins property companies NEPI Rockcastle, Growthpoint Properties, Equites Property Fund, Fairvest Limited and SA Corporate Real Estate which already have secondary listings on A2X.

NextOptions
Read more: real estate investment, MAS, A2X Markets

Related

City Lodge Hotels to list on A2X
City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels to list on A2X4 Mar 2020
Nigeria's growing appeal as a real estate investment destination
Nigeria's growing appeal as a real estate investment destination17 Feb 2020
Collaborative consumption - an emerging property trend for 2020 and beyond
Collaborative consumption - an emerging property trend for 2020 and beyond27 Jan 2020
#StartupStory: HouseAfrica is changing the housing market in Africa
#StartupStory: HouseAfrica is changing the housing market in Africa9 Oct 2019
Unpacking the key factors that contribute to the value of real estate
Unpacking the key factors that contribute to the value of real estate5 Sep 2019
Equites Property Fund listing on A2X approved
Equites Property Fund listing on A2X approved24 Jun 2019
NEPI Rockcastle lists on A2X
NEPI Rockcastle lists on A2X20 Jun 2019
Mr Price the first retailer to list on A2X
Mr Price the first retailer to list on A2X24 Apr 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz