Samsung celebrates women who 'do what they can't'

“Our brand exists to create human-driven innovations that defy barriers to make a better world for all. Our intention it to empower people to make meaningful progress, to not only enrich their lives and the lives of others, but also essentially change the world for the better. In our quest to achieve this, we strive for the impossible and want to inspire others to do the same. We recognise the important role that women play in pursuing their own dreams to contribute to these similar goals,” said Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer for Samsung Africa.
In paying tribute, Samsung caught up with three phenomenal women associated with the brand in various ways and who also believe in ‘Doing What They Can’t’.
Back in 2018, Chiropractor, Dr Mulalo Magodi, left her practice to join forces with her husband, Tshifhiwa Magodi, in their family business, Matongoni Group, which has four subsidiaries, Matongoni Recycling, Matongoni Plastics, Matongoni Polymers and Matongoni General Trading. The company, which boasts a workforce of 250 people at its headquarters in Muldersdrift (Johannesburg) and a plant in Polokwane, is one of the largest recyclers of post-consumer plastic waste in the country, specialising in the recycling of electronic waste and materials from shopping centres, industrial and agricultural activities and landfill sites. They also supply polymer throughout South Africa and many other African countries. They also produce kids’ plastic bikes, bowls, basins, chairs, which they sell to other businesses and retailers like Shoprite.
As director and a 51% shareholder in the company, Dr Magodi is responsible for the day-to-day running of the business including production, procurement, human resources, finance and training. Alongside her husband, Magodi is passionate about the environment and firmly believes, “we need to leave it in a better condition than we found it.” The mother of three boys plans to ensure the business is stable and in steady waters before returning to her chiropractor job. “This business is a legacy we would like to leave for our children and the environment that we were so fortunate to inhabit.”
“We are thrilled to be associated with these great women. We’re immensely proud of them and many other women out there going above and beyond to bring about positive, meaningful change. Our goal with Do What You Can’t is to improve people’s everyday lives, to help them do what they can’t and, in turn, improve society. That means enabling people to do what they’d never imagined in order to live a life that’s more connected to the things and people they care about,” said Mkholo.