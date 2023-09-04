Samsung celebrates women who 'do what they can't'

Women's Month presents a special opportunity to honour and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women who have broken stereotypes, defied societal norms, and achieved the seemingly impossible. Over the years and throughout history, women have proven time and time again that they are forces to be reckoned with, breaking barriers and trailblazing paths in their various chosen fields. From engineering, science and technology to sports and social activism, a women's never-say-die attitude and determination continues to inspire generations.

Samsung celebrates the power and spirit of women from all walks of life, particularly those who have done the work to positively change their circumstances and make a significant impact in their respective fields. These are women who share Samsung’s philosophy of, which calls for never being complacent and achieving the impossible. Aimed at empowering consumers to realise their ambitions. Samsung stops at nothing in its quest to create innovative technologies to help people do more and enjoy life.

“Our brand exists to create human-driven innovations that defy barriers to make a better world for all. Our intention it to empower people to make meaningful progress, to not only enrich their lives and the lives of others, but also essentially change the world for the better. In our quest to achieve this, we strive for the impossible and want to inspire others to do the same. We recognise the important role that women play in pursuing their own dreams to contribute to these similar goals,” said Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer for Samsung Africa.

In paying tribute, Samsung caught up with three phenomenal women associated with the brand in various ways and who also believe in ‘Doing What They Can’t’.

Back in 2018, Chiropractor, Dr Mulalo Magodi, left her practice to join forces with her husband, Tshifhiwa Magodi, in their family business, Matongoni Group, which has four subsidiaries, Matongoni Recycling, Matongoni Plastics, Matongoni Polymers and Matongoni General Trading. The company, which boasts a workforce of 250 people at its headquarters in Muldersdrift (Johannesburg) and a plant in Polokwane, is one of the largest recyclers of post-consumer plastic waste in the country, specialising in the recycling of electronic waste and materials from shopping centres, industrial and agricultural activities and landfill sites. They also supply polymer throughout South Africa and many other African countries. They also produce kids’ plastic bikes, bowls, basins, chairs, which they sell to other businesses and retailers like Shoprite.

As director and a 51% shareholder in the company, Dr Magodi is responsible for the day-to-day running of the business including production, procurement, human resources, finance and training. Alongside her husband, Magodi is passionate about the environment and firmly believes, “we need to leave it in a better condition than we found it.” The mother of three boys plans to ensure the business is stable and in steady waters before returning to her chiropractor job. “This business is a legacy we would like to leave for our children and the environment that we were so fortunate to inhabit.”

“We are thrilled to be associated with these great women. We’re immensely proud of them and many other women out there going above and beyond to bring about positive, meaningful change. Our goal with Do What You Can’t is to improve people’s everyday lives, to help them do what they can’t and, in turn, improve society. That means enabling people to do what they’d never imagined in order to live a life that’s more connected to the things and people they care about,” said Mkholo.