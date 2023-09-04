Industries

Africa


All of Machine_'s entries convert to finalists at the 2023 New Gen Awards

4 Sep 2023
Issued by: Machine_
The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards list of 2023 finalists was announced on 30 August. Creative-solutions agency, Machine_ successfully had each of their entries convert to a finalist, creating 12 in total, across creative and content marketing.
All of Machine_'s entries convert to finalists at the 2023 New Gen Awards

The New Gen Awards recognise both the leading local corporates and agencies that produce outstanding and innovative campaigns that build brands in ground-breaking ways. This year, Machine_ entered a range of work from its creative and content marketing specialist department, with all entries converting to finalists.

Four of the entries consisted of work from Machine_’s long-standing client, Sanlam. “We're thrilled to see our work across the Sanlam Group recognised,” says Alex Forrester-Strydom, Machine_ Cape Town business unit director. “It's testament to our ability to build client partnerships which allow for us to innovate, refresh and re-imagine, based on data, to create excellent work and value within their businesses,” says Alex.

Machine_ also proudly submitted work from its recent campaigns for Spotify South Africa, including the viral mockumentary, “Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit”. Read more about the campaign, featuring comedic genius, Schalk Bezuidenhout, here. Spotify’s “You Like It, We Got It” integrated campaign was also the first time that Spotify had done a campaign speaking purely to South Africans on such a scale – TV, OOH, radio, online audio, social media and digital. And it received incredible results.

“This list is a testament to the depth and breadth of what Machine_ does – and does well. Our finalists range from internal comms and content marketing to innovative use of social and integrated brand campaigns. These are for both proudly South African as well as global brands, making their mark in the country – with help from us,” Jabulani Sigege, Machine_ Cape Town executive creative director.

Machine_’s 12 2023 New Gen Finalists:

Blogging Excellence:

  • Sanlam Reality “Wealth Sense Blog”

    Most Innovative use of Social & Digital Media:

  • Prime Video “Jack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar”
  • Spotify SA “You Like It, We Got It”

    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign:

  • Spotify SA “You Like It, We Got It”

    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign:

  • Spotify SA “Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit”

    Most Viral Campaign by Agency:

  • Spotify SA “Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit”

    Most Innovative use of Social & Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency:

  • Prime Video “Jack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar”

    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency:

  • Spotify SA “Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit”

    Best Marketing Automation Campaign:

  • Sanlam Reality “Open Market Acquisition”

    Best Online Newsletter:

  • Sanlam “Retail Mass Takeover”

    Best Online Magazine:

  • Nutun Digital Brand Services “From TCR Ngage to Nutun Ngage”
  • Sanlam “Connect”

    This year's awards gala ceremony will be hosted at The Hilton Hotel, Sandton on Wednesday 27 September. Read more about the New Gen awards here.

    • NextOptions
    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
    Read more: New Gen Awards, Machine_

