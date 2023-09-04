All the 2023 New Generation Awards finalists!

“There were many stand-out campaign submissions this year that performed high above the radar and many initiatives from some of SA’s best-loved brands that we South Africans have become accustomed to during the past 12 months,” says founder Stephen Paxton.
“Many new agencies and corporates entered this year showcasing fresh and exciting work that truly grasps the concept of digital innovation and community engagement.”
“A big thank you to our esteemed judges for their insights and hard graft over the past three weeks, who each marked on average 75 submissions, with the entries and categories equally split among the 21-strong judging panel, each marked by a minimum of four judges.”
|CORPORATE AWARD CATEGORIES:
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|Absa Group Limited
|Absa Load Shedding Solutions
|Bonitas Medical Fund
|Adclick Africa
|Bonitas Price Freeze Campaign
|Hertex Haus
|Shift ONE Digital
|Home Décor Google Search
|KFC
|Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and Science
|KFC Fryhard Fans Fuelled by KFC Delivery
|MultiChoice
|iProspect
|FIFA World Cup Data-Driven Campaign
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|YouthX
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|ROAR AFRICA
|2Stories
|ROAR AFRICA sales mailer nurturing
|Steve Madden
|Flume Digital Marketing and PR
|Bonang Holiday Launch
|Stimorol
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol Flow.Lab
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Unlock Your Summer
|Woolworths
|Flume Digital Marketing and PR
|Woolworths Easter 2023
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation
|AB InBev Africa
|Corona
|Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour
|DStv
|Duma Collective
|Big Brother Titans
|ICC
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|Jameson
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson Distillery on Tour (JHB)
|Johannesburg Film Festival
|Duma Collective
|Johannesburg Film Festival
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|2023 Nedbank Cup
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Robertsons
|The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Famous for Flavour
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Sounds of the World Cup
|SuperSport
|Levergy
|SuperSport 2023 FIFA World Cup
|Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards
|Lerato Agency
|The Gold Standard of Youth Excellence
|Best Online Competition
|AMSTEL
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Daily Maverick
|Flow Communications
|The Gathering
|Shyft
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|Absa
|Lumico
|Nampo VR
|Absa
|Lumico
|Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience
|Absa Home Loans
|Dentsu
|Loadshedding Solutions (NightVision)
|Daily Maverick
|Flow Communications
|The Gathering
|DStv (MultiChoice)
|Helm
|DStv Assist
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Shyft
|Standard Bank South Africa
|GLOBAL MONEY APP
|Trophy Stout
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Best Low Budget
|AACL
|The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Senior Pawfessionals
|Absa Group Limited
|Absa Load Shedding Solutions
|Bain’s Whisky
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Cocktail Studio
|Burger King
|Grey Advertising Africa
|#KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Chas Everitt
|Stratitude
|CHAS EVERITT GO
|Jacaranda FM
|Safe Space
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|MTN
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Smile FM, Smile for Ice Cream
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Ombudsman
|Serufe
|KZN floods
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|PNA
|FGX Studios
|Crayons to Contracts
|RCL Foods
|Lumico
|Optimizor Elite
|Sol Beer
|RAPT Creative
|Sol Taste The Sun
|SPCA
|Ignition Group
|The Paw-fect Match
|SYSPRO
|Syte
|SYSPRO International Women’s Day Campaign
|Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards
|Lerato Agency
|The Gold Standard of Youth Excellence
|Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards
|Lerato Agency
|Real Recognizes Real
|Toyota Gaming Engine
|HaveYouHeard Group
|TTGE Survive to Drive
|Toyota Gaming Engine
|HaveYouHeard Group
|TTGE Thumbderdome: Season 2, Knuckles of Vengeance
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|DStv (MultiChoice)
|Helm
|DStv Assist
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2Stories
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Shyft Global Money App
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Hearing Challenge
|Blogging Excellence
|Camp Master
|FGX Studios
|Sandton Central
|FGX Studios
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality - Wealth Sense blog
|Trojan
|FGX Studios
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|Grow WPO Campaign
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|AACL
|The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Senior Pawfessionals
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|DStv (MultiChoice)
|Helm
|DStv Assist
|Expresso Show
|Cardova
|Heineken SA
|RAPT Creative & Dentsu/Redstar
|Strongbow Wena deCider
|KOO
|Hellosquare
|Emoji Eats
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|Prime Video
|Machine
|Jack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|Spotify
|Machine
|You Like It, We Got It
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|App Series
|The Alternative Power
|Switch Energy Drink
|#No More Shedding!
|The Alternative Power
|Switch Energy Drink
|Home Affairs- South Africa you going to need the energy!
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Hearing Challenge
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|Himalaya
|Rookdigital
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv Rewards
|PepsiCo
|Rookdigital
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Best Community Engagement Award
|AB InBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|#TCIF – Thank Carling It’s Friday
|AMSTEL
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Bain’s Whisky
|Hoorah Digital
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|MTN
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Smile FM, Smile for Ice Cream
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Sol Beer
|RAPT Creative
|Sol Taste The Sun
|Stimorol
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol Flow.Lab
|Tiger Brands
|Offlimit Communications & Hellosquare
|Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Hearing Challenge
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|LoveNotes
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Excellence In Content Marketing
|Alexforbes
|Lattitude
|ArchAngel Sponsorship
|Anglo American
|ByDesign Communications
|PlatAfrica 2022
|Defy
|Hellosquare
|Better Now, Better Future
|DStv
|Duma Collective
|MultiChoice - Origins
|ForAfrika
|Flow Communications
|Growing ForAfrika’s media presence and awareness
|KOO
|Hellosquare
|Emoji Eats
|Mr Price
|Mr Price Value Campaign
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv Rewards
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|2023 Nedbank Cup
|Nivea
|DNA Brand Architects
|#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
|NIVEA
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town and Carat
|Wear Your Skin With Pride
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Save for it with Donovan Goliath
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|App Series
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Africa XI
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Toyota Gaming Engine
|HaveYouHeard Group
|TTGE Survive to Drive
|Toyota Gaming Engine
|HaveYouHeard Group
|TTGE Thumbderdome: Season 2, Knuckles of Vengeance
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Virgin Active
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Virgin Active Summer Guide
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|Grow WPO Campaign
|Best Online PR Campaign
|AACL
|The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Senior Pawfessionals
|Air Côte d’Ivoire
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
|ForAfrika
|Flow Communications
|Cyclone Freddy news flashes
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|#TenYearsOfGoodWork campaign
|Jacaranda FM
|Safe Space
|Jacaranda FM
|SPAR
|SPAR Carols by Candlelight
|Jameson
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson Select Reserve Select Supper Circle
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#NedbankRunified for Mental Health
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Nivea
|DNA Brand Architects
|#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
|Ombudsman
|Serufe
|KZN floods
|Proudly South African
|Flow Communications
|Local Fashion Police competition
|Stimorol
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol Flow.Lab
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Defy
|Hellosquare
|Better Now, Better Future
|ICC
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|Jacaranda FM
|SPAR Carols by Candlelight
|Jameson
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson Distillery on Tour (JHB)
|KFC
|Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and Science
|KFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Mr Price
|Mr Price Value Campaign
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Shyft
|Standard Bank South Africa
|You won’t find a cheaper dollar anywhere!
|Spotify
|Machine
|You Like It, We Got It
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork
|10% Millionaires
|Stimorol
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol Flow.Lab
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Africa XI
|SYSPRO
|Syte
|SYSPRO International Women’s Day Campaign
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Trophy Stout
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Unlock Your Summer
|Most Viral Campaign
|Alexforbes
|Lattitude
|ArchAngel Sponsorship
|ICC
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|Mr Price
|Mr Price Value Campaign
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|MTN
|Magna Carta
|MTN Summer Campaign WINdfall
|MultiChoice Group
|kykNET Podcast
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Voice of The People
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Dove Men Try A Little Care
|P&G
|EssenceMediaCom
|Gillette-Indoda Can Shave
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Save for it with Donovan Goliath
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|App Series
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Sounds of the World Cup
|Tiger Brands
|Offlimit Communications & Hellosquare
|Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart
|Trophy Stout
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|DStv
|Duma Collective
|MultiChoice - Origins
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv Rewards
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Nedbank YouthX
|Nivea
|DNA Brand Architects
|#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|Spotify
|Machine
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Save for it with Donovan Goliath
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Sounds of the World Cup
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Tiger Brands
|Offlimit Communications & Hellosquare
|Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|DStv (MultiChoice)
|Helm
|DStv Assist
|AGENCY AWARD CATEGORIES:
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Trophy Stout
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|Dentsu Performance
|Absa
|Absa Abby Virtual Assistant
|Zenith Media
|Disney
|Disney+ Winter Campaign
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|Dentsu
|Absa Home Loans
|Loadshedding Solutions (NightVision)
|Dentsu Performance
|MultiChoice
|Shaka iLembe Nightvision
|Flow Communications
|Daily Maverick
|The Gathering
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AutoWash
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Gugu
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Dry Goods
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Comedy Bar NFTs
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|Emoji Eats
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|iProspect
|MultiChoice
|Data-Driven Dynamic DOOH
|Lumico
|Absa
|Nampo VR
|Lumico
|Absa
|Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa
|Unilever
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Ruby Digital
|RubyLeads
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s SA
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Zenith Media
|VISA
|VISA P2P
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|Byte Orbit
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Shyft
|Flow Communications
|Daily Maverick
|The Gathering
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AutoWash
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Kilmer & Cruise
|Hill’s Pet Nutrition
|Hill’s Pet Matchmaker
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Arora Online
|Africa’s Business Heroes
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Trophy Stout
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|Duma Collective
|Johannesburg Film Festival
|Johannesburg Film Festival
|Duma Collective
|DStv
|Big Brother Titans
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Burger King
|#KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Levergy
|ICC
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|Lumcico
|RCL Foods
|Lauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite
|Machine
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork
|Standard Bank South Africa
|10% Millionaires
|Mindshare, MSL, Hoorah, Tilt
|Avon
|Avon Hydramatic
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|SuperSport
|Sounds of the World Cup
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Woolworths W Agency
|Woolworths
|WRewards Get a card. Get the wow
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Nestle
|How do you eat a Kit Kat?
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Standard Bank South Africa
|App Series
|Zenith Media
|Three Ships Whisky
|Bourbon Cask
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|Emoji Eats
|Stratitude
|Chas Everitt
|CHAS EVERITT GO
|The Digital Plug
|Hollard
|#Amabreadwinner Phase 2
|The Digital Plug
|Hollard
|Let’s Get Living
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency
|ByDesign Communications
|Anglo American
|PlatAfrica 2022
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town and Carat
|NIVEA
|Wear Your Skin With Pride
|Dentsu Performance
|MultiChoice
|GOtv Big Brother Naija
|Dentsu Performance
|MultiChoice
|DSTV Via Streaming Kenya
|Dentsu Performance
|NIVEA
|Radiant & Beauty Launch
|EssenceMediaCom
|P&G
|Gillette-Indoda Can Shave
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Comedy Bar NFTs
|Havas Johannesburg
|Mineworker’s Investment Company
|MIC Khulisani Ventures: Blacceleration
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Bain’s Cocktail Studio
|Machine
|Prime Video
|Jack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork
|Standard Bank South Africa
|10% Millionaires
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa
|Unilever
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company
|AACL
|Senior Pawfessionals
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s SA
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Save for it with Donovan Goliath
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Standard Bank South Africa
|App Series
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|SA Tourism
|#XibelaniMoves
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Arora Online
|Africa’s Business Heroes
|DNA Brand Architects
|Nivea
|#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
|EssenceMediaCom
|P&G
|Gillette-Indoda Can Shave
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Lumico
|RCL Foods
|Lauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite
|Machine
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Mindshare, MSL, Hoorah, Tilt
|Avon
|Avon Hydramatic
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa
|Unilever
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|SuperSport
|Sounds of the World Cup
|The Digital Plug
|Hollard
|Let’s Get Living
|The Digital Plug
|Hollard
|#Amabreadwinner Phase 2
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Nestle
|How do you eat a Kit Kat?
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Save for it with Donovan Goliath
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|SA Tourism
|#XibelaniMoves
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Cardova
|Clover
|Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars
|DNA Brand Architects
|Nivea
|#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
|Duma Collective
|DStv
|Big Brother Titans
|Duma Collective
|Johannesburg Film Festival
|Johannesburg Film Festival
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Dry Goods
|Hellosquare
|Defy
|Better Now, Better Future
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Lattitude
|Alexforbes
|ArchAngel Sponsorship
|Levergy
|ICC
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|Lumico
|RCL Foods
|Optimizor Elite
|Magna Carta
|MTN
|MTN Summer Campaign WINdfall
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2Stories
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Shyft Global Money App
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa
|Unilever
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|SuperSport
|Africa XI
|Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and Science
|KFC
|KFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol
|Stimorol Flow.Lab
|Stratitude
|Chas Everitt
|CHAS EVERITT GO
|VMLY&R
|Nando’s SA
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Woolworths W Agency
|Woolworths
|WRewards Get a card. Get the wow
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|Flow Communications
|Women Presidents Organization
|Grow WPO Campaign
|New Media
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now! blog
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AutoWash
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Gugu
|Zenith Media
|VISA
|VISA P2P
|ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES:
|Best Intranet
|PLP Group
|Stratitude
|PLP UNIVERSE
|Best Corporate Website
|Bain’s Whisky
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Cocktail Studio
|Two Oceans Aquarium
|Flow Communications
|Two Oceans Aquarium Website
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|ROAR AFRICA
|2Stories
|The Greatest Safari on Earth
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality Open Market Acquisition
|Best Online Newsletter
|DARE!
|Havas South Africa
|Dare #8 Mind Your Language
|Drakenstein Municipality
|Lumico
|Vars e-Newsletter
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Reimagine Education newsletter
|Ombudsman
|Serufe
|The Briefcase- newsletter
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Retail Mass
|South African Veterinary Council
|Flow Communications
|The Council’s Voice – SAVC quarterly newsletter
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! newsletter
|Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
|Adcock Ingram
|CliffCentral.com
|Beyond Madness
|Bullbrand
|CliffCentral.com
|Bullbrand State Of The Strong Podcast
|Catalytic
|CliffCentral.com
|UnBundled Podcast – powered by Catalytic
|Jacaranda FM
|True Crime South Africa
|Die Afrikaanse weergawe
|LegalWise
|The Digital Plug
|Youth Month Campaign
|LegalWise
|The Digital Plug
|Labour Month Campaign
|Markets.com
|CliffCentral.com
|Markets Mondays
|MultiChoice Group
|kykNET Podcast
|Nestle
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|How do you eat a Kit Kat?
|Best Online Magazine Newspaper
|Corruption Watch
|Clockwork
|Nutun Digital Business Services
|Machine
|From TCR Ngage to Nutun Ngage
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Connect
|OVERALL MAIN AWARD CATEGORIES:
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|Absa
|Lumico
|Dove Men - Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv
|DStv Rewards
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|RCL Foods
|Lumico
|Optimizor
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award
|Dipuo Tshoagong
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|NightVision
|Dentsu
|AdTech Solution
|Anglo American
|ByDesign Communications
|PlatAfrica 2022
|Bain’s Whisky
|Hoorah Digital
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv
|DStv Rewards
|Paramount
|8909
|Online Strategy
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Virgin Active
|Dentsu Creative Cape Town
|Virgin Active Summer Guide
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|Grow WPO Campaign
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
|Adclick Africa
|Paradigm Connect
|The Digital Plug
|The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award
|Cardova
|Dentsu Performance
|Flow Communications
|Ruby Digital
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|DStv
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv Rewards
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R
|Woolworths
|Woolworths W Agency
|WRewards Get a card. Get the wow
|The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
|MJ Khan
|Sasol
|Zhuraan Glade
|The Alternative Power
|Switch Energy Drink
|STUDENT AWARD CATEGORY:
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|AAA School of Advertising
|Ladles of Love
|University of Johannesburg
|Kids Haven
|The IIE-Vega School & AAA School Of Advertising & Open Window Institute & University of Johannesburg
|Neon Threads
The 2023 awards gala ceremony will be hosted at The Hilton Hotel Sandton, on 27 September.