All the 2023 New Generation Awards finalists!

After judges evaluated more than 400 submissions, The New Generation Awards finalists have been announced.

“There were many stand-out campaign submissions this year that performed high above the radar and many initiatives from some of SA’s best-loved brands that we South Africans have become accustomed to during the past 12 months,” says founder Stephen Paxton.

“Many new agencies and corporates entered this year showcasing fresh and exciting work that truly grasps the concept of digital innovation and community engagement.”

“A big thank you to our esteemed judges for their insights and hard graft over the past three weeks, who each marked on average 75 submissions, with the entries and categories equally split among the 21-strong judging panel, each marked by a minimum of four judges.”

2023 Finalists

CORPORATE AWARD CATEGORIES: Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event Absa Group Limited Absa Load Shedding Solutions Bonitas Medical Fund Adclick Africa Bonitas Price Freeze Campaign Hertex Haus Shift ONE Digital Home Décor Google Search KFC Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and Science KFC Fryhard Fans Fuelled by KFC Delivery MultiChoice iProspect FIFA World Cup Data-Driven Campaign Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Nedbank Levergy YouthX Paramount 8909 The Monetisation Project ROAR AFRICA 2Stories ROAR AFRICA sales mailer nurturing Steve Madden Flume Digital Marketing and PR Bonang Holiday Launch Stimorol Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Flow.Lab Vodacom VMLY&R Unlock Your Summer Woolworths Flume Digital Marketing and PR Woolworths Easter 2023 Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation AB InBev Africa Corona Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour DStv Duma Collective Big Brother Titans ICC Levergy ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Jameson RAPT Creative Jameson Distillery on Tour (JHB) Johannesburg Film Festival Duma Collective Johannesburg Film Festival Nedbank Levergy 2023 Nedbank Cup Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Robertsons The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company Famous for Flavour SuperSport Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay Sounds of the World Cup SuperSport Levergy SuperSport 2023 FIFA World Cup Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards Lerato Agency The Gold Standard of Youth Excellence Best Online Competition AMSTEL Kasinomics & Mobitainment AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR Mr Price #MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign SA Tourism Wunderman Thompson South Africa #XibelaniMoves The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson South Africa #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Wakanda Forever Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate CarSpa AutoWash Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign Daily Maverick Flow Communications The Gathering Shyft Standard Bank South Africa Best Use of Technical Innovation Absa Lumico Nampo VR Absa Lumico Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience Absa Home Loans Dentsu Loadshedding Solutions (NightVision) Daily Maverick Flow Communications The Gathering DStv (MultiChoice) Helm DStv Assist Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Shyft Standard Bank South Africa GLOBAL MONEY APP Trophy Stout Dentsu Creative Cape Town Trophy Reclaim your DNA Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Best Low Budget AACL The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company Senior Pawfessionals Absa Group Limited Absa Load Shedding Solutions Bain’s Whisky Hoorah Digital Bain’s Cocktail Studio Burger King Grey Advertising Africa #KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH CarSpa AutoWash Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign Chas Everitt Stratitude CHAS EVERITT GO Jacaranda FM Safe Space MPA Alliance Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022 MTN Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants Smile FM, Smile for Ice Cream Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Ombudsman Serufe KZN floods Paramount 8909 The Monetisation Project PNA FGX Studios Crayons to Contracts RCL Foods Lumico Optimizor Elite Sol Beer RAPT Creative Sol Taste The Sun SPCA Ignition Group The Paw-fect Match SYSPRO Syte SYSPRO International Women’s Day Campaign Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards Lerato Agency The Gold Standard of Youth Excellence Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards Lerato Agency Real Recognizes Real Toyota Gaming Engine HaveYouHeard Group TTGE Survive to Drive Toyota Gaming Engine HaveYouHeard Group TTGE Thumbderdome: Season 2, Knuckles of Vengeance Mobile Marketing Excellence DStv (MultiChoice) Helm DStv Assist Kasinomics & Mobitainment AMSTEL AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2Stories Standard Bank South Africa Shyft Global Money App Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Vodacom VMLY&R Hearing Challenge Blogging Excellence Camp Master FGX Studios Sandton Central FGX Studios Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality - Wealth Sense blog Trojan FGX Studios Women Presidents Organization Flow Communications Grow WPO Campaign Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media AACL The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company Senior Pawfessionals CarSpa AutoWash Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign DStv (MultiChoice) Helm DStv Assist Expresso Show Cardova Heineken SA RAPT Creative & Dentsu/Redstar Strongbow Wena deCider KOO Hellosquare Emoji Eats Mr Price #MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Paramount 8909 The Monetisation Project Prime Video Machine Jack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar SA Tourism Wunderman Thompson South Africa #XibelaniMoves Spotify Machine You Like It, We Got It Standard Bank South Africa Wunderman Thompson South Africa App Series The Alternative Power Switch Energy Drink #No More Shedding! The Alternative Power Switch Energy Drink Home Affairs- South Africa you going to need the energy! The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson South Africa #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Vodacom VMLY&R Hearing Challenge Most Innovative Gamification Campaign Himalaya Rookdigital MultiChoice Group DStv Rewards PepsiCo Rookdigital Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Wakanda Forever Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Hogwarts Legacy Best Community Engagement Award AB InBev Africa Carling Black Label #TCIF – Thank Carling It’s Friday AMSTEL Kasinomics & Mobitainment AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR Bain’s Whisky Hoorah Digital Pata Pata Reimagined MTN Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants Smile FM, Smile for Ice Cream Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Sol Beer RAPT Creative Sol Taste The Sun Stimorol Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Flow.Lab Tiger Brands Offlimit Communications & Hellosquare Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Vodacom VMLY&R Hearing Challenge Vodacom VMLY&R LoveNotes Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Wakanda Forever Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Hogwarts Legacy Excellence In Content Marketing Alexforbes Lattitude ArchAngel Sponsorship Anglo American ByDesign Communications PlatAfrica 2022 Defy Hellosquare Better Now, Better Future DStv Duma Collective MultiChoice - Origins ForAfrika Flow Communications Growing ForAfrika’s media presence and awareness KOO Hellosquare Emoji Eats Mr Price Mr Price Value Campaign MultiChoice Group DStv Rewards Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Nedbank Levergy 2023 Nedbank Cup Nivea DNA Brand Architects #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful NIVEA Dentsu Creative Cape Town and Carat Wear Your Skin With Pride Paramount 8909 The Monetisation Project SA Tourism Wunderman Thompson South Africa #XibelaniMoves Standard Bank South Africa Wunderman Thompson South Africa Save for it with Donovan Goliath Standard Bank South Africa Wunderman Thompson South Africa App Series SuperSport Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay Africa XI The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson South Africa #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Toyota Gaming Engine HaveYouHeard Group TTGE Survive to Drive Toyota Gaming Engine HaveYouHeard Group TTGE Thumbderdome: Season 2, Knuckles of Vengeance Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Virgin Active Dentsu Creative Cape Town Virgin Active Summer Guide Women Presidents Organization Flow Communications Grow WPO Campaign Best Online PR Campaign AACL The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company Senior Pawfessionals Air Côte d’Ivoire Flow Communications Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route ForAfrika Flow Communications Cyclone Freddy news flashes Good Work Foundation Flow Communications #TenYearsOfGoodWork campaign Jacaranda FM Safe Space Jacaranda FM SPAR SPAR Carols by Candlelight Jameson RAPT Creative Jameson Select Reserve Select Supper Circle Nedbank Levergy #NedbankRunified for Mental Health Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Nivea DNA Brand Architects #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful Ombudsman Serufe KZN floods Proudly South African Flow Communications Local Fashion Police competition Stimorol Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Flow.Lab Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Defy Hellosquare Better Now, Better Future ICC Levergy ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Jacaranda FM SPAR Carols by Candlelight Jameson RAPT Creative Jameson Distillery on Tour (JHB) KFC Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and Science KFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+ Mr Price Mr Price Value Campaign Nando’s SA VMLY&R Nando’s Bright Sides Shyft Standard Bank South Africa You won’t find a cheaper dollar anywhere! Spotify Machine You Like It, We Got It Standard Bank South Africa Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork 10% Millionaires Stimorol Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Flow.Lab SuperSport Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay Africa XI SYSPRO Syte SYSPRO International Women’s Day Campaign The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson South Africa #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Trophy Stout Dentsu Creative Cape Town Trophy Reclaim your DNA Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Vodacom VMLY&R Unlock Your Summer Most Viral Campaign Alexforbes Lattitude ArchAngel Sponsorship ICC Levergy ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Mr Price Mr Price Value Campaign Mr Price #MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign MTN Magna Carta MTN Summer Campaign WINdfall MultiChoice Group kykNET Podcast Nando’s SA VMLY&R Voice of The People Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Oliver Marketing Unilever Dove Men Try A Little Care P&G EssenceMediaCom Gillette-Indoda Can Shave Paramount 8909 The Monetisation Project SA Tourism Wunderman Thompson South Africa #XibelaniMoves Standard Bank South Africa Wunderman Thompson South Africa Save for it with Donovan Goliath Standard Bank South Africa Wunderman Thompson South Africa App Series SuperSport Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay Sounds of the World Cup Tiger Brands Offlimit Communications & Hellosquare Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart Trophy Stout Dentsu Creative Cape Town Trophy Reclaim your DNA Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate Paramount 8909 The Monetisation Project Best Influencer Marketing Campaign DStv Duma Collective MultiChoice - Origins Mr Price #MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign MultiChoice Group DStv Rewards Nedbank Levergy Nedbank YouthX Nivea DNA Brand Architects #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful SA Tourism Wunderman Thompson South Africa #XibelaniMoves Spotify Machine Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Standard Bank South Africa Wunderman Thompson South Africa Save for it with Donovan Goliath SuperSport Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay Sounds of the World Cup The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson South Africa #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Tiger Brands Offlimit Communications & Hellosquare Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award CarSpa AutoWash Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign DStv (MultiChoice) Helm DStv Assist AGENCY AWARD CATEGORIES: Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency Dentsu Creative Cape Town Trophy Stout Trophy Reclaim your DNA Dentsu Performance Absa Absa Abby Virtual Assistant Zenith Media Disney Disney+ Winter Campaign Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency Dentsu Absa Home Loans Loadshedding Solutions (NightVision) Dentsu Performance MultiChoice Shaka iLembe Nightvision Flow Communications Daily Maverick The Gathering Flow Communications CarSpa AutoWash CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign Grey Advertising Africa Savanna Savanna Gugu Grey Advertising Africa Savanna Savanna Dry Goods Grey Advertising Africa Savanna Savanna Comedy Bar NFTs Hellosquare KOO Emoji Eats Hoorah Digital Bain’s Whisky Pata Pata Reimagined iProspect MultiChoice Data-Driven Dynamic DOOH Lumico Absa Nampo VR Lumico Absa Absa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa Unilever Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Ruby Digital RubyLeads VMLY&R Nando’s SA Nando’s Bright Sides Zenith Media VISA VISA P2P Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency Byte Orbit Standard Bank South Africa Shyft Flow Communications Daily Maverick The Gathering Flow Communications CarSpa AutoWash CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign Kilmer & Cruise Hill’s Pet Nutrition Hill’s Pet Matchmaker Most Viral Campaign by an Agency Arora Online Africa’s Business Heroes Dentsu Creative Cape Town Trophy Stout Trophy Reclaim your DNA Duma Collective Johannesburg Film Festival Johannesburg Film Festival Duma Collective DStv Big Brother Titans Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Foundation 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Grey Advertising Africa Burger King #KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH Hoorah Digital Bain’s Whisky Pata Pata Reimagined Levergy ICC ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Lumcico RCL Foods Lauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite Machine Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork Standard Bank South Africa 10% Millionaires Mindshare, MSL, Hoorah, Tilt Avon Avon Hydramatic Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay SuperSport Sounds of the World Cup Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Woolworths W Agency Woolworths WRewards Get a card. Get the wow Wunderman Thompson South Africa Nestle How do you eat a Kit Kat? Wunderman Thompson South Africa Standard Bank South Africa App Series Zenith Media Three Ships Whisky Bourbon Cask Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency Hellosquare KOO Emoji Eats Stratitude Chas Everitt CHAS EVERITT GO The Digital Plug Hollard #Amabreadwinner Phase 2 The Digital Plug Hollard Let’s Get Living Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency ByDesign Communications Anglo American PlatAfrica 2022 Dentsu Creative Cape Town and Carat NIVEA Wear Your Skin With Pride Dentsu Performance MultiChoice GOtv Big Brother Naija Dentsu Performance MultiChoice DSTV Via Streaming Kenya Dentsu Performance NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Launch EssenceMediaCom P&G Gillette-Indoda Can Shave Grey Advertising Africa Savanna Savanna Comedy Bar NFTs Havas Johannesburg Mineworker’s Investment Company MIC Khulisani Ventures: Blacceleration Hoorah Digital Bain’s Whisky Pata Pata Reimagined Hoorah Digital Bain’s Whisky Bain’s Cocktail Studio Machine Prime Video Jack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork Standard Bank South Africa 10% Millionaires Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa Unilever Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company AACL Senior Pawfessionals VMLY&R Nando’s SA Nando’s Bright Sides Wunderman Thompson South Africa The Coca-Cola Company #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Wunderman Thompson South Africa Standard Bank South Africa Save for it with Donovan Goliath Wunderman Thompson South Africa Standard Bank South Africa App Series Wunderman Thompson South Africa SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency Arora Online Africa’s Business Heroes DNA Brand Architects Nivea #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful EssenceMediaCom P&G Gillette-Indoda Can Shave Hoorah Digital Bain’s Whisky Pata Pata Reimagined Lumico RCL Foods Lauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite Machine Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Mindshare, MSL, Hoorah, Tilt Avon Avon Hydramatic Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa Unilever Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay SuperSport Sounds of the World Cup The Digital Plug Hollard Let’s Get Living The Digital Plug Hollard #Amabreadwinner Phase 2 Wunderman Thompson South Africa Nestle How do you eat a Kit Kat? Wunderman Thompson South Africa The Coca-Cola Company #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Wunderman Thompson South Africa Standard Bank South Africa Save for it with Donovan Goliath Wunderman Thompson South Africa SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency Cardova Clover Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars DNA Brand Architects Nivea #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful Duma Collective DStv Big Brother Titans Duma Collective Johannesburg Film Festival Johannesburg Film Festival Grey Advertising Africa Savanna Savanna Dry Goods Hellosquare Defy Better Now, Better Future Hoorah Digital Bain’s Whisky Pata Pata Reimagined Lattitude Alexforbes ArchAngel Sponsorship Levergy ICC ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Lumico RCL Foods Optimizor Elite Magna Carta MTN MTN Summer Campaign WINdfall Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2Stories Standard Bank South Africa Shyft Global Money App Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman Africa Unilever Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay SuperSport Africa XI Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and Science KFC KFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Stimorol Flow.Lab Stratitude Chas Everitt CHAS EVERITT GO VMLY&R Nando’s SA Nando’s Bright Sides Woolworths W Agency Woolworths WRewards Get a card. Get the wow Wunderman Thompson South Africa The Coca-Cola Company #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search Blogging Excellence by an Agency Flow Communications Women Presidents Organization Grow WPO Campaign New Media Vodacom Vodacom now! blog Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency Flow Communications CarSpa AutoWash CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign Grey Advertising Africa Savanna Savanna Gugu Zenith Media VISA VISA P2P ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES: Best Intranet PLP Group Stratitude PLP UNIVERSE Best Corporate Website Bain’s Whisky Hoorah Digital Bain’s Cocktail Studio Two Oceans Aquarium Flow Communications Two Oceans Aquarium Website Best Marketing Automation Campaign CarSpa AutoWash Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign ROAR AFRICA 2Stories The Greatest Safari on Earth Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality Open Market Acquisition Best Online Newsletter DARE! Havas South Africa Dare #8 Mind Your Language Drakenstein Municipality Lumico Vars e-Newsletter Good Work Foundation Flow Communications Reimagine Education newsletter Ombudsman Serufe The Briefcase- newsletter Sanlam Machine Sanlam Retail Mass South African Veterinary Council Flow Communications The Council’s Voice – SAVC quarterly newsletter Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! newsletter Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event Adcock Ingram CliffCentral.com Beyond Madness Bullbrand CliffCentral.com Bullbrand State Of The Strong Podcast Catalytic CliffCentral.com UnBundled Podcast – powered by Catalytic Jacaranda FM True Crime South Africa Die Afrikaanse weergawe LegalWise The Digital Plug Youth Month Campaign LegalWise The Digital Plug Labour Month Campaign Markets.com CliffCentral.com Markets Mondays MultiChoice Group kykNET Podcast Nestle Wunderman Thompson South Africa How do you eat a Kit Kat? Best Online Magazine Newspaper Corruption Watch Clockwork Nutun Digital Business Services Machine From TCR Ngage to Nutun Ngage Sanlam Machine Sanlam Connect OVERALL MAIN AWARD CATEGORIES: The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award Absa Lumico Dove Men - Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care MultiChoice Group DStv DStv Rewards Nando’s SA VMLY&R South Africa RCL Foods Lumico Optimizor Vodacom VMLY&R Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Wakanda Forever The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award Dipuo Tshoagong Wunderman Thompson South Africa The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award NightVision Dentsu AdTech Solution Anglo American ByDesign Communications PlatAfrica 2022 Bain’s Whisky Hoorah Digital Pata Pata Reimagined MultiChoice Group DStv DStv Rewards Paramount 8909 Online Strategy Unilever Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care Virgin Active Dentsu Creative Cape Town Virgin Active Summer Guide Women Presidents Organization Flow Communications Grow WPO Campaign Xbox - Microsoft Clockwork Wakanda Forever The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award Adclick Africa Paradigm Connect The Digital Plug The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award Cardova Dentsu Performance Flow Communications Ruby Digital VMLY&R South Africa The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award DStv MultiChoice Group DStv Rewards Nando’s SA VMLY&R Vodacom VMLY&R Woolworths Woolworths W Agency WRewards Get a card. Get the wow The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award MJ Khan Sasol Zhuraan Glade The Alternative Power Switch Energy Drink STUDENT AWARD CATEGORY: The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award AAA School of Advertising Ladles of Love University of Johannesburg Kids Haven The IIE-Vega School & AAA School Of Advertising & Open Window Institute & University of Johannesburg Neon Threads

The 2023 awards gala ceremony will be hosted at The Hilton Hotel Sandton, on 27 September.