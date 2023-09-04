Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comProvantageSocial PlacesDStv Media SalesMediamarkOFM RadioBullion PR & CommunicationEduvosDMASAKLAJoe PublicArora OnlineBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


All the 2023 New Generation Awards finalists!

4 Sep 2023
After judges evaluated more than 400 submissions, The New Generation Awards finalists have been announced.
Source: 123rf
Source: 123rf

“There were many stand-out campaign submissions this year that performed high above the radar and many initiatives from some of SA’s best-loved brands that we South Africans have become accustomed to during the past 12 months,” says founder Stephen Paxton.

“Many new agencies and corporates entered this year showcasing fresh and exciting work that truly grasps the concept of digital innovation and community engagement.”

“A big thank you to our esteemed judges for their insights and hard graft over the past three weeks, who each marked on average 75 submissions, with the entries and categories equally split among the 21-strong judging panel, each marked by a minimum of four judges.”

2023 Finalists

CORPORATE AWARD CATEGORIES:
Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
Absa Group LimitedAbsa Load Shedding Solutions
Bonitas Medical FundAdclick AfricaBonitas Price Freeze Campaign
Hertex HausShift ONE DigitalHome Décor Google Search
KFCPlaymakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and ScienceKFC Fryhard Fans Fuelled by KFC Delivery
MultiChoiceiProspectFIFA World Cup Data-Driven Campaign
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
NedbankLevergyYouthX
Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
ROAR AFRICA2StoriesROAR AFRICA sales mailer nurturing
Steve MaddenFlume Digital Marketing and PRBonang Holiday Launch
StimorolSaatchi & SaatchiStimorol Flow.Lab
VodacomVMLY&RUnlock Your Summer
WoolworthsFlume Digital Marketing and PRWoolworths Easter 2023
Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation
AB InBev AfricaCoronaCorona Sunsets Festival World Tour
DStvDuma CollectiveBig Brother Titans
ICCLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
JamesonRAPT CreativeJameson Distillery on Tour (JHB)
Johannesburg Film FestivalDuma CollectiveJohannesburg Film Festival
NedbankLevergy2023 Nedbank Cup
Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
RobertsonsThe Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson CompanyFamous for Flavour
SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySounds of the World Cup
SuperSportLevergySuperSport 2023 FIFA World Cup
Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands AwardsLerato AgencyThe Gold Standard of Youth Excellence
Best Online Competition
AMSTELKasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson South Africa#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Daily MaverickFlow CommunicationsThe Gathering
ShyftStandard Bank South Africa
Best Use of Technical Innovation
AbsaLumicoNampo VR
AbsaLumicoAbsa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience
Absa Home LoansDentsuLoadshedding Solutions (NightVision)
Daily MaverickFlow CommunicationsThe Gathering
DStv (MultiChoice)HelmDStv Assist
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
ShyftStandard Bank South AfricaGLOBAL MONEY APP
Trophy StoutDentsu Creative Cape TownTrophy Reclaim your DNA
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Best Low Budget
AACLThe Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson CompanySenior Pawfessionals
Absa Group LimitedAbsa Load Shedding Solutions
Bain’s WhiskyHoorah DigitalBain’s Cocktail Studio
Burger KingGrey Advertising Africa#KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH
CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Chas EverittStratitude CHAS EVERITT GO
Jacaranda FMSafe Space
MPA AllianceFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
MTNMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsSmile FM, Smile for Ice Cream
Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
OmbudsmanSerufeKZN floods
Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
PNAFGX StudiosCrayons to Contracts
RCL FoodsLumicoOptimizor Elite
Sol BeerRAPT CreativeSol Taste The Sun
SPCAIgnition GroupThe Paw-fect Match
SYSPROSyteSYSPRO International Women’s Day Campaign
Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands AwardsLerato AgencyThe Gold Standard of Youth Excellence
Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands AwardsLerato AgencyReal Recognizes Real
Toyota Gaming EngineHaveYouHeard GroupTTGE Survive to Drive
Toyota Gaming EngineHaveYouHeard GroupTTGE Thumbderdome: Season 2, Knuckles of Vengeance
Mobile Marketing Excellence
DStv (MultiChoice)HelmDStv Assist
Kasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTELAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2StoriesStandard Bank South AfricaShyft Global Money App
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
VodacomVMLY&RHearing Challenge
Blogging Excellence
Camp MasterFGX Studios
Sandton CentralFGX Studios
SanlamMachineSanlam Reality - Wealth Sense blog
TrojanFGX Studios
Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsGrow WPO Campaign
Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
AACLThe Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson CompanySenior Pawfessionals
CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
DStv (MultiChoice)HelmDStv Assist
Expresso ShowCardova
Heineken SARAPT Creative & Dentsu/Redstar Strongbow Wena deCider
KOOHellosquareEmoji Eats
Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
Prime VideoMachineJack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar
SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
SpotifyMachineYou Like It, We Got It
Standard Bank South AfricaWunderman Thompson South AfricaApp Series
The Alternative PowerSwitch Energy Drink#No More Shedding!
The Alternative PowerSwitch Energy DrinkHome Affairs- South Africa you going to need the energy!
The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson South Africa#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
VodacomVMLY&RHearing Challenge
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
HimalayaRookdigital
MultiChoice GroupDStv Rewards
PepsiCoRookdigital
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkHogwarts Legacy
Best Community Engagement Award
AB InBev AfricaCarling Black Label#TCIF – Thank Carling It’s Friday
AMSTELKasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Bain’s WhiskyHoorah DigitalPata Pata Reimagined
MTNMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsSmile FM, Smile for Ice Cream
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
Sol BeerRAPT CreativeSol Taste The Sun
StimorolSaatchi & SaatchiStimorol Flow.Lab
Tiger BrandsOfflimit Communications & HellosquareJungle #DoLifeWithHeart
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
VodacomVMLY&RHearing Challenge
VodacomVMLY&RLoveNotes
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkHogwarts Legacy
Excellence In Content Marketing
AlexforbesLattitudeArchAngel Sponsorship
Anglo AmericanByDesign CommunicationsPlatAfrica 2022
DefyHellosquareBetter Now, Better Future
DStvDuma CollectiveMultiChoice - Origins
ForAfrikaFlow CommunicationsGrowing ForAfrika’s media presence and awareness
KOOHellosquareEmoji Eats
Mr PriceMr Price Value Campaign
MultiChoice GroupDStv Rewards
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
NedbankLevergy2023 Nedbank Cup
NiveaDNA Brand Architects#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
NIVEADentsu Creative Cape Town and CaratWear Your Skin With Pride
Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
Standard Bank South AfricaWunderman Thompson South AfricaSave for it with Donovan Goliath
Standard Bank South AfricaWunderman Thompson South AfricaApp Series
SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlayAfrica XI
The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson South Africa#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Toyota Gaming EngineHaveYouHeard GroupTTGE Survive to Drive
Toyota Gaming EngineHaveYouHeard GroupTTGE Thumbderdome: Season 2, Knuckles of Vengeance
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Virgin ActiveDentsu Creative Cape TownVirgin Active Summer Guide
Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsGrow WPO Campaign
Best Online PR Campaign
AACLThe Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson CompanySenior Pawfessionals
Air Côte d’IvoireFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
ForAfrikaFlow CommunicationsCyclone Freddy news flashes
Good Work FoundationFlow Communications#TenYearsOfGoodWork campaign
Jacaranda FMSafe Space
Jacaranda FMSPARSPAR Carols by Candlelight
JamesonRAPT CreativeJameson Select Reserve Select Supper Circle
NedbankLevergy#NedbankRunified for Mental Health
Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
NiveaDNA Brand Architects#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
OmbudsmanSerufeKZN floods
Proudly South AfricanFlow CommunicationsLocal Fashion Police competition
StimorolSaatchi & SaatchiStimorol Flow.Lab
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
DefyHellosquareBetter Now, Better Future
ICCLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
Jacaranda FMSPAR Carols by Candlelight
JamesonRAPT CreativeJameson Distillery on Tour (JHB)
KFCPlaymakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and ScienceKFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+
Mr PriceMr Price Value Campaign
Nando’s SAVMLY&RNando’s Bright Sides
ShyftStandard Bank South AfricaYou won’t find a cheaper dollar anywhere!
SpotifyMachineYou Like It, We Got It
Standard Bank South AfricaMindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork10% Millionaires
StimorolSaatchi & SaatchiStimorol Flow.Lab
SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlayAfrica XI
SYSPROSyteSYSPRO International Women’s Day Campaign
The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson South Africa#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Trophy StoutDentsu Creative Cape TownTrophy Reclaim your DNA
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
VodacomVMLY&RUnlock Your Summer
Most Viral Campaign
AlexforbesLattitudeArchAngel Sponsorship
ICCLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
Mr PriceMr Price Value Campaign
Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
MTNMagna CartaMTN Summer Campaign WINdfall
MultiChoice GroupkykNET Podcast
Nando’s SAVMLY&RVoice of The People
Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Oliver MarketingUnileverDove Men Try A Little Care
P&GEssenceMediaComGillette-Indoda Can Shave
Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
Standard Bank South AfricaWunderman Thompson South AfricaSave for it with Donovan Goliath
Standard Bank South AfricaWunderman Thompson South AfricaApp Series
SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySounds of the World Cup
Tiger BrandsOfflimit Communications & HellosquareJungle #DoLifeWithHeart
Trophy StoutDentsu Creative Cape TownTrophy Reclaim your DNA
Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
DStvDuma CollectiveMultiChoice - Origins
Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
MultiChoice GroupDStv Rewards
NedbankLevergyNedbank YouthX
NiveaDNA Brand Architects#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
SpotifyMachineOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Standard Bank South AfricaWunderman Thompson South AfricaSave for it with Donovan Goliath
SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySounds of the World Cup
The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson South Africa#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Tiger BrandsOfflimit Communications & HellosquareJungle #DoLifeWithHeart
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award
CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
DStv (MultiChoice)HelmDStv Assist
AGENCY AWARD CATEGORIES:
Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
Dentsu Creative Cape TownTrophy StoutTrophy Reclaim your DNA
Dentsu PerformanceAbsaAbsa Abby Virtual Assistant
Zenith MediaDisneyDisney+ Winter Campaign
Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
DentsuAbsa Home LoansLoadshedding Solutions (NightVision)
Dentsu PerformanceMultiChoiceShaka iLembe Nightvision
Flow CommunicationsDaily MaverickThe Gathering
Flow CommunicationsCarSpa AutoWashCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Gugu
Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Dry Goods
Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Comedy Bar NFTs
HellosquareKOOEmoji Eats
Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
iProspectMultiChoiceData-Driven Dynamic DOOH
LumicoAbsaNampo VR
LumicoAbsaAbsa Renewable 360 Website and VR Experience
Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman AfricaUnileverDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Ruby DigitalRubyLeads
VMLY&RNando’s SANando’s Bright Sides
Zenith MediaVISAVISA P2P
Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
Byte OrbitStandard Bank South AfricaShyft
Flow CommunicationsDaily MaverickThe Gathering
Flow CommunicationsCarSpa AutoWashCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Kilmer & CruiseHill’s Pet NutritionHill’s Pet Matchmaker
Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
Arora OnlineAfrica’s Business Heroes
Dentsu Creative Cape TownTrophy StoutTrophy Reclaim your DNA
Duma CollectiveJohannesburg Film FestivalJohannesburg Film Festival
Duma CollectiveDStvBig Brother Titans
Flow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Grey Advertising AfricaBurger King#KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH
Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
LevergyICCICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
LumcicoRCL FoodsLauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite
MachineSpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork Standard Bank South Africa10% Millionaires
Mindshare, MSL, Hoorah, TiltAvonAvon Hydramatic
Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySuperSportSounds of the World Cup
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman AfricaDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Woolworths W AgencyWoolworthsWRewards Get a card. Get the wow
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaNestleHow do you eat a Kit Kat?
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaStandard Bank South AfricaApp Series
Zenith MediaThree Ships WhiskyBourbon Cask
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
HellosquareKOOEmoji Eats
Stratitude Chas EverittCHAS EVERITT GO
The Digital PlugHollard#Amabreadwinner Phase 2
The Digital PlugHollardLet’s Get Living
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency
ByDesign CommunicationsAnglo AmericanPlatAfrica 2022
Dentsu Creative Cape Town and CaratNIVEAWear Your Skin With Pride
Dentsu PerformanceMultiChoiceGOtv Big Brother Naija
Dentsu PerformanceMultiChoiceDSTV Via Streaming Kenya
Dentsu PerformanceNIVEARadiant & Beauty Launch
EssenceMediaComP&GGillette-Indoda Can Shave
Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Comedy Bar NFTs
Havas JohannesburgMineworker’s Investment CompanyMIC Khulisani Ventures: Blacceleration
Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyBain’s Cocktail Studio
MachinePrime VideoJack Ryan S3 Binge-Watching Calendar
Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, ClockworkStandard Bank South Africa10% Millionaires
Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman AfricaUnileverDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson CompanyAACLSenior Pawfessionals
VMLY&RNando’s SANando’s Bright Sides
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Company#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaStandard Bank South AfricaSave for it with Donovan Goliath
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaStandard Bank South AfricaApp Series
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaSA Tourism#XibelaniMoves
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
Arora OnlineAfrica’s Business Heroes
DNA Brand ArchitectsNivea#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
EssenceMediaComP&GGillette-Indoda Can Shave
Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
LumicoRCL FoodsLauren Joseph - Optimizor Elite
MachineSpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Mindshare, MSL, Hoorah, TiltAvonAvon Hydramatic
Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman AfricaUnileverDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySuperSportSounds of the World Cup
The Digital PlugHollardLet’s Get Living
The Digital PlugHollard#Amabreadwinner Phase 2
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaNestleHow do you eat a Kit Kat?
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Company#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaStandard Bank South AfricaSave for it with Donovan Goliath
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaSA Tourism#XibelaniMoves
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
CardovaCloverTropika Island of Treasure All Stars
DNA Brand ArchitectsNivea#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
Duma CollectiveDStvBig Brother Titans
Duma CollectiveJohannesburg Film FestivalJohannesburg Film Festival
Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Dry Goods
HellosquareDefyBetter Now, Better Future
Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
LattitudeAlexforbesArchAngel Sponsorship
LevergyICCICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
LumicoRCL FoodsOptimizor Elite
Magna CartaMTNMTN Summer Campaign WINdfall
Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2StoriesStandard Bank South AfricaShyft Global Money App
Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) & Edelman AfricaUnileverDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySuperSportAfrica XI
Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mind Share, Hearts and ScienceKFCKFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery
Saatchi & SaatchiStimorolStimorol Flow.Lab
Stratitude Chas EverittCHAS EVERITT GO
VMLY&RNando’s SANando’s Bright Sides
Woolworths W AgencyWoolworthsWRewards Get a card. Get the wow
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Company#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
Blogging Excellence by an Agency
Flow CommunicationsWomen Presidents OrganizationGrow WPO Campaign
New MediaVodacomVodacom now! blog
Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency
Flow CommunicationsCarSpa AutoWashCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Gugu
Zenith MediaVISAVISA P2P
ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES:
Best Intranet
PLP GroupStratitude PLP UNIVERSE
Best Corporate Website
Bain’s WhiskyHoorah DigitalBain’s Cocktail Studio
Two Oceans AquariumFlow CommunicationsTwo Oceans Aquarium Website
Best Marketing Automation Campaign
CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
ROAR AFRICA2StoriesThe Greatest Safari on Earth
SanlamMachineSanlam Reality Open Market Acquisition
Best Online Newsletter
DARE!Havas South AfricaDare #8 Mind Your Language
Drakenstein MunicipalityLumicoVars e-Newsletter
Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsReimagine Education newsletter
OmbudsmanSerufeThe Briefcase- newsletter
SanlamMachineSanlam Retail Mass
South African Veterinary CouncilFlow CommunicationsThe Council’s Voice – SAVC quarterly newsletter
VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! newsletter
Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
Adcock IngramCliffCentral.comBeyond Madness
BullbrandCliffCentral.comBullbrand State Of The Strong Podcast
CatalyticCliffCentral.comUnBundled Podcast – powered by Catalytic
Jacaranda FMTrue Crime South AfricaDie Afrikaanse weergawe
LegalWiseThe Digital PlugYouth Month Campaign
LegalWiseThe Digital PlugLabour Month Campaign
Markets.comCliffCentral.comMarkets Mondays
MultiChoice GroupkykNET Podcast
NestleWunderman Thompson South AfricaHow do you eat a Kit Kat?
Best Online Magazine Newspaper
Corruption WatchClockwork
Nutun Digital Business ServicesMachineFrom TCR Ngage to Nutun Ngage
SanlamMachineSanlam Connect
OVERALL MAIN AWARD CATEGORIES:
The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
AbsaLumico
Dove Men - UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
MultiChoice GroupDStvDStv Rewards
Nando’s SAVMLY&R South Africa
RCL FoodsLumicoOptimizor
VodacomVMLY&R
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award
Dipuo TshoagongWunderman Thompson South Africa
The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
NightVisionDentsuAdTech Solution
Anglo AmericanByDesign CommunicationsPlatAfrica 2022
Bain’s WhiskyHoorah DigitalPata Pata Reimagined
MultiChoice GroupDStvDStv Rewards
Paramount8909Online Strategy
UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Virgin ActiveDentsu Creative Cape TownVirgin Active Summer Guide
Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsGrow WPO Campaign
Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
Adclick Africa
Paradigm Connect
The Digital Plug
The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award
Cardova
Dentsu Performance
Flow Communications
Ruby Digital
VMLY&R South Africa
The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
DStvMultiChoice GroupDStv Rewards
Nando’s SAVMLY&R
VodacomVMLY&R
WoolworthsWoolworths W AgencyWRewards Get a card. Get the wow
The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
MJ KhanSasol
Zhuraan GladeThe Alternative PowerSwitch Energy Drink
STUDENT AWARD CATEGORY:
The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
AAA School of AdvertisingLadles of Love
University of JohannesburgKids Haven
The IIE-Vega School & AAA School Of Advertising & Open Window Institute & University of JohannesburgNeon Threads

The 2023 awards gala ceremony will be hosted at The Hilton Hotel Sandton, on 27 September.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, finalists, campaigns, Stephen Paxton, New Generation Awards, PR

Related

#BehindtheIMC: Industry newcomer, Anganathi Beyile
#BehindtheIMC: Industry newcomer, Anganathi Beyile2 days ago
#FoodWashing: A chat with accidental viral sensation and branding expert Matt Rosenman
#FoodWashing: A chat with accidental viral sensation and branding expert Matt Rosenman3 days ago
Source: © 123rf An AI policy and risk management framework that will be available on an open source basis for the global PR industry has been launched by South Africa’s Razor PR agency
Razor PR launches AI governance framework for global PR industry3 days ago
Source:
Political advertising makes a comeback on X30 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Musa Kalenga, group CEO, The Brave Group, says the recent BRICS meeting sets the stage for lucrative opportunities for the creative industry...
7 lucrative opportunities SA's creative industry can leverage out of Brics30 Aug 2023
Leslie Adams says investing in local content makes business sense. Source: Mzansi Magic.
Investing in hot local content makes business sense30 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf Global advertising spend will $1trn for first time next year says Warc research
Warc: SA advertising spend to grow over 6% next year25 Aug 2023
#WomensMonth: Bernice Puleng Mosala, Joe Public's shining star
#WomensMonth: Bernice Puleng Mosala, Joe Public's shining star24 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz