Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA's SA Morning

This morning Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA as co-anchor with Gareth Edwards on SA Morning.

The award-winning broadcaster’s extensive background in news, lifestyle and humanitarian issues uniquely positions her to create content and tell stories that are informative, insightful and moving for audiences on one of the country’s leading morning shows.

“Ngubeni has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication, and talent in her role as a news anchor,” says eNCA editor in chief, John Bailey.

“She has the ability to deliver news with poise, accuracy and charisma. Added to this, she has an innate talent for connecting with the audience, making complex stories relatable and delivering breaking news with composure under pressure, Bailey adds.

Ngubeni’s experience in news dates back to the 90s when she worked as news reader for one of the country’s leading radio stations.

Since then she has honed her researching, news and interviewing skills over the years through hosting various talk shows on both television and radio and producing current affairs documentaries.

She was also the first broadcaster to host two national radio shows on two different radio stations.

She has hosted the hugely popular radio show, for the past 17 years, focusing on inspirational and gospel music, messages of hope, transformation and personal and spiritual development.

SA Morning is on air every weekday, 6-9am on eNCA, DStv, channel 403.