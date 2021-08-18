Be mothers, business coaches and successful entrepreneurs

Women's Month News South Africa

  • Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
    The dos and don'ts of compulsory vaccination policies
    The Department of Labour published guidelines on 11 June 2021 stipulating that Covid-19 vaccinations can be made mandatory by employers. However, this raises a number of questions, including whether or not any organisation can implement such a policy, and how they go about doing so. By Louise Woodburn
  • #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  • Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  • Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab
    Conversation Lab wins multiple Unilever brands
    Conversation Lab, an independent, Black women-owned and run digital agency, has won an impressive number of Unilever brands in the organic search and content space.
  • Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
Be mothers, business coaches and successful entrepreneurs

18 Aug 2021
Every female entrepreneur deserves a medal. It's not easy juggling and finding the balance between motherhood, work, relationships and running a business.
Source: www.pexels.com

“My heart goes out to female entrepreneurs who run a business on their own because I know from experience that keeping all the balls in the air, is certainly not an easy task,” says Lindie Malan, owner of ActionCoach Business Coaching.

Malan tried out the corporate world for six years and knew it wasn’t for her. She was born to be an entrepreneur, to work for herself, and run a business. She herself is a mother of three, ran two Comrades Marathons and has 25-years’ of business experience under her belt. Having had a welding business, established two guesthouses from scratch and been a business broker, the step into business coaching made sense. To date, her business coaching firm has coached more than 100 business owners in various industries in her local community towards achieving significant business results.

Malan says her secret lies in prioritizing and taking time off for herself to recharge and connect with her family.

This seems to be the similar ‘recipe to success’ for business coach, Deborah Coskey. Despite being a divorced single mom, Coskey, year on year, has achieved the top-performing coach status.

“After my divorce and being in the manufacturing industry for years, I was looking to start afresh and discover my true passion in life. This is when I was introduced to ActionCoach Business Coaching,” says Coskey. “I believe it’s the female entrepreneurs in South Africa that will save the country.”

This is exactly how the single mother of two, Marie-Louise Smith, feels about entrepreneurship. “Women simply have the instinct to survive and look after their family. They can do it,” she says. “The secret is to find something that gives you energy. Then you will live out your dream.”

Smith who worked at Media 24 for 19 years and was the former marketing director at Volksblad, now as a business coaching franchise owner gets to help small, medium and large-sized business owners improve sales, marketing, systems development and strategic planning.

"To all the existing women who dominate in entrepreneurship, we salute you. Thank you for teaching us a thing or two about what it takes to be truly great and women that can do it all! Our worlds are far better off with you in them. Thank you!"

Being an entrepreneur allows women to freely manage their own time and create a balance between family and work.
