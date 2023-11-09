Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsOptimi WorkplaceYellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Faith communities oppose SA modular nuclear power plan

9 Nov 2023
The Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI) has raised concerns over the long-delayed development of mini pebble-bed modular reactors (PBMR) in South Africa. The previous PBMR programme was abandoned in 2010 due to skyrocketing costs of around R10bn.
Source: Dan Meyers/Unsplash
Source: Dan Meyers/Unsplash

The multi-faith organisation argues that independent policy analysts and finance institutions concur that South Africa does not require an expensive energy source like nuclear power. The reliability and cost-effectiveness of nuclear energy, they say, have been thoroughly debunked over the years, with the inconsistent performance of the Koeberg nuclear power station serving as a recent example.

Francesca de Gasparis, SAFCEI executive director, challenges the often-repeated narrative of nuclear cost-effectiveness. She argues that when considering the total costs of nuclear power, from construction to decommissioning and containment of radioactive waste, the narrative falls apart.

Source: Wikipedia
#AEW2023: Nuclear could solve Africa's energy poverty

20 Oct 2023

“Global energy developments in renewable energy mean that nuclear power is now the most expensive type of energy generation to build, and we believe nuclear power is too risky, in terms of climate modelling and the proximity of the Cape Town growing population," says De Gasparis.

"The cost of maintaining nuclear power is one of the reasons we’ve been calling for the decommissioning of Koeberg to prevent people living in South Africa being saddled with even higher electricity costs. The cost of the problems that keep recurring with Eskom trying to extend the life of the aged power plant are what we will be paying for. It is clear in the global market and trends that nuclear has had its day, and it is time to invest and focus on renewable energy."

Too expensive

The environmental advocacy group argues that the development of PBMR technology began in 1998 and yet it was still 20 years away from commercialisation by 2010.

"Civil society was always opposed to the PBMR programme and the government spent 80% of the R10bn directly from taxpayers, 9% from Eskom and 5% from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Today less than 300 units of electricity costs R1,000 in South Africa, this is after double digit percentage increases year on year due to Eskom trying to cover its burgeoning costs. SAFCEI and other civil society organisations believe that it is misleading to claim that the mini reactors can be constructed and ready by 2026 and most importantly, how much will it ultimately cost the ordinary person? What costs will be passed onto the electricity user?" read a statement released to the media.

Cabinet approves green hydrogen commercialisation plan
Cabinet approves green hydrogen commercialisation plan

19 Oct 2023

Energy activist, Peter Becker, says the claim that a small modular reactor could be built in the Western Cape and operating by 2026 or even 2027 is ridiculous and obviously nonsense.

“One only has to look at the share price history of X-Energy - the company making these claims - it has fallen to a tenth of what it was worth in 2021. A similar company NuScale, which is also hoping to make small modular reactors, is constantly increasing the cost estimates for their product, and their share price has fallen to a quarter of what it was a year ago," argues Becker.

"Clearly the international investors have no faith in these companies being commercial successes, which makes one question if it would be prudent for anyone in South Africa to even consider spending any money on their unproven technology.”

Faith communities want renewables

According to Emeritus Professor Stephen Thomas of Greenwich University, if the money wasted on the PBMR had gone to other programmes – such as renewable energy sources - South Africa would not now face the current energy shortages. By now, South Africans could have had energy bills that would not be as crippling, and recent rate hikes would not have been so steep.

Ulrich Steenkamp of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg says South Africa has a long history with PBMR and it is unsavoury to even consider it when it was such an expensive failure for the country.

“This is an utter disgrace for energy democracy in South Africa. We cannot opt for any expensive or dangerous technology, especially one which is unproven, such as pebble-bed modular nuclear reactors. It just begs the question, why go there again when we have tried it and failed?” she suggests.

Gwede Mantashe speaks at Africa Energy Week. Source: Lindsey Schutters
South Africa's fight against energy poverty is getting dirty

By 3 days ago

“These mini nuclear reactors have been in development for decades now and we are told that they will be ready for usage in another 10 years. We know what we need to do for our energy system, and we know how to address energy poverty and the energy crisis in South Africa. We don’t need new unproven and expensive technology that has already cost the country billions of rands," says De Gasparis.

"This conversation has already been had and put to bed. We don’t know why the specter of this kind of energy system keeps on rising when there is affordable and easy to install renewable energy, available right now, which we should be investing in for the Western Cape.”

NextOptions
Read more: nuclear energy, Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute, Peter Becker, small modular reactors

Related

Source: Wikipedia
#AEW2023: Nuclear could solve Africa's energy poverty20 Oct 2023
Outa concerned by Nuclear Regulator board's suspension of civil society rep
Outa concerned by Nuclear Regulator board's suspension of civil society rep19 Jan 2022
Source: Koeberg power station [[©https://www.eskom.co.za/eskom-divisions/gx/nuclear/ Eskom
Koeberg power station life-extension project running late10 Jan 2022
Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry
Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry27 Sep 2021
SA plans next phase of new 2,500MW nuclear plant
SA plans next phase of new 2,500MW nuclear plant22 Sep 2021
Source: supplied
Why nuclear energy is so attractive for South Africa's industry8 Jul 2021
Safcei joins global cage-free campaign against Burger King owner
Safcei joins global cage-free campaign against Burger King owner28 Oct 2020
Is the government prepared to prevent a nuclear disaster?
Is the government prepared to prevent a nuclear disaster?8 Oct 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz