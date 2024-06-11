Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Nuclear Power News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    IEEFA report casts more doubt on SMR future

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    Small modular reactors (SMRs) have been offered as a promising solution for the future of clean energy – with the technology being marketed directly to farmers in April. However, a recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) suggests that SMRs may not be the silver bullet they are often portrayed to be. One of the key findings is that SMRs have consistently experienced significant cost overruns and delays.
    IEEFA report casts more doubt on SMR future

    The report also highlights several examples, including the CAREM 25 reactor in Argentina, whose projected costs have climbed by a staggering 600% since the project's inception in 2013.

    Similar cost escalations have been observed in proposed SMR projects in the US, such as NuScale's project with the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS), which was canceled due to escalating costs.

    Source:
    Saudi Arabia's petro-dollar exit: A global finance paradigm shift

      22 hours

    There’s a clear comparison between SMRs and renewable energy sources like wind and solar and the institute argues that while SMRs are struggling with cost overruns and delays, the renewable energy sector is experiencing rapid growth and cost reductions.

    Companies like NextEra Energy are projecting a massive expansion of renewable energy capacity in the coming years, highlighting the increasing competitiveness of renewables.

    Risk factors

    While it is true that nuclear projects have a lower risk of fatalities, the financial risks associated with SMRs are another major concern raised in the report.

    "Right now, I look at SMRs as an opportunity to lose money in smaller batches," says NextEra Energy CEO John Ketchum, who expressed skepticism about SMRs. This sentiment reflects the uncertainty surrounding the technology and the potential for financial losses.

    The IEEFA report paints a sobering picture of the financial viability of SMRs. While the technology holds promise, the report suggests that the current reality is one of cost overruns, delays, and significant financial risks.

    As the renewable energy sector continues to grow and mature, the question of whether SMRs can deliver on their promises remains open.

    Read more: John Ketchum, nuclear energy, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Apple is bringing generative AI to emojis
    ‘AI’ is for Apple Intelligence at WWDC
     5 hours
    The Salesforce World Tour attracted over 2,000 attendees.
    Salesforce world tour comes to SA with $5.8bn growth projected
     7 Jun 2024
    At Computex Taiwan, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveils a wall of AI PCs running on Intel technology. During the event in June 2024, Intel unveiled cutting-edge technologies and architectures poised to accelerate the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Source: Intel Corporation
    #Computex2024: Lunar Lake puts Intel back in AI PC race
     6 Jun 2024
    As of December 2023, Kroondal had 4E PGM mineral reserves of 0.7Moz and mineral resources of 4.4Moz
    66 miners still underground as Kroondal strike enters third day
     5 Jun 2024
    AMD had the opening keynote of Computex 2024 in its home city of Taipei with Dr Lisa Su ushering in the company's new vision for AI computing.
    #Computex2024: AMD and Qualcomm ignite the AI revolution at Intel’s expense
     3 Jun 2024
    Saudi Arabia still commands the largest supply in OPEC+
    OPEC+ extends oil production cuts into 2025 to stabilise prices
     3 Jun 2024
    Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered an opening keynote at Africa Tech Week.
    DCDT overhauls radio frequency spectrum policy
     31 May 2024
    Vodacom said that it has exhausted other options and is pursuing court action.
    Vodacom goes to war against spectrum pooling
     30 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz