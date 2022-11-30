5 marketing trends that will keep you ahead in 2023

It is now more than ever that marketers need to keep their finger on the pulse to stay ahead of the curve and continue on an organisational growth trajectory.

In this article, I am sharing the top 2023 marketing trends to help you create effective marketing strategies and generate leads successfully.

1. The use of AI and ML will continue to grow

One of the digital marketing trends that have been quietly growing in the background over the past decade is AI and ML. Almost every digitally connected person around the world is already using an AI or ML app without even knowing it. And yes, AI has been integrated into every digital marketing channel, from social media to search engines and, more recently, even copywriting apps. In a 2018 study done by McKinsey, it was found that marketing was the business function where AI would contribute the highest value.

AI and machine learning can be used for a number of tasks, including personalising content, optimising campaigns, improving SEO, cleaning data, analysing customer data, and more.

To stay ahead of the competition, it has become vital that marketing managers understand how AI is changing the core aspects of digital marketing while keeping up to date on which AI applications are available and how they may evolve.

There is no doubt that businesses that use these technologies will be able to better target their marketing efforts and improve their ROI.

2. Personalised and better customer experience

Another trend that will continue to gain popularity is more personalised marketing and customer experiences. Why? Because customer experience is at the heart of every successful business. A happy customer equates to more sales and greater advocacy.

As you can see from the first trend, the advent of new technologies is enabling businesses to collect more data on their customers than ever before. Thus, enabling them to really stand out and beat the competition. It has become increasingly critical that businesses also personalise their marketing efforts. Gone are the days of one size fits all sales pitches and coupons. Marketers will need to leverage data and create content that is timely and relevant to stay ahead.

3. Marketing automation and increasing investments in marketing and revenue operations

Global competition is on the rise, marketing resources might be limited, and 60% of B2B CMOs have said that managing customer journeys have become more complex and difficult than in the past. It is no wonder that most marketers are increasingly leaning on automation tools to help their organisations with various tasks. These tasks include orchestrating customer engagement across the customer life cycle, gathering and activating customer data, and measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. With all its capabilities it is no wonder that a leading market research survey found that 78% of media planners use automation.

The use of automation will continue to grow as marketers find new ways of using automation in their day-to-day activities. Revenue operations will also need constant attention as the market continues in its turbulent state. Companies and marketers alike will need to be prepared to pivot their strategy and operate as lean as possible.

4. The short-form video boom will continue

According to the Digital 2022: South Africa Report, nearly 96% of South African internet users watch online video content every week. There is no secret that short-form video has taken flight in 2022, with the likes of TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Stories, and YouTube shorts. Marketers will need to meet their target audience on their preferred channels in their preferred format – a short video.

In 2022, short-form video has proven to be the most effective media format for marketers. This is according to HubSpot’s Inbound Marketing Trend Report. Marketers will therefore continue to invest in their short-form video plan after analysing their strategy. Their efforts will aim to reap increased reach and engagement. At this point in time, we can expect to see a rise in more strategic video ads on platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube.

5. Continued investment in the basics of digital marketing

Even though marketers can get caught up in the hype of new technologies, it is important to continue investing in the basics of your digital marketing efforts. SEO and digital ads continue to see steady investments from marketers with 77% of B2C marketers using SEO and 66% of B2B marketers. SEO tactics that are seeing staggering results in 2022 with positive prospects for 2023 include pillar pages, optimising page load speed, and using topic clusters.

Marketers should continue to grow their results in key areas of their digital marketing by having strategic plans in place for their Web site, email, social media, community management, and PR.

The digital marketing future is bright

These are just a few of the digital marketing trends we can expect to see in 2023. They may seem like they are far off, but do not wait too long to embrace them if you want to stay ahead of your competition.

The short-form video boom is showing no signs of slowing down, so make sure you have a content strategy that incorporates this trend. Never forget the basics – good quality content, SEO fundamentals, and effective targeting will always be necessary for success. And finally, marketing automation is only going to become more widespread and important as businesses continue to invest in their revenue operations. So do not delay, embrace these trends, and invest in automation today so you can future-proof your business!