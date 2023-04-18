BehindtheCampaign: Vodacom's TikTok #HearingChallenge

Vodacom's #HearingChallenge campaign uses TikTok and works with up-and-coming local musicians, and influencers to get youth to test their hearing using the national hearing test app HearZA.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 34 million children live with disabling hearing loss and many more with milder hearing losses.

In South Africa hearing screening isn't mandatory, leaving youth with undiagnosed hearing loss to face learning challenges. However through the appropriate interventions and support, the effects of hearing loss can be moderated.

This led Vodacom to find a way to get the youth to test their hearing and get the help they need.

A gamified health screening

Simon Fabricius, creative director at VMLY&R, says: “We felt there had to be a better way to capture GenZ’s attention and make them aware of this problem. We came up with an innovative idea that uses social media to get more kids to test their hearing.”

The team worked alongside an audiologist from HearZA, popular musicians Lady Du, Slikour, DJ Stresser and Given Kanu to recreate a hearing test on TikTok.

They used the methodology of a speech-in-noise test to create an Amapiano song that acts as a hearing pre-screening test and launched it on TikTok as an interactive filter.

Those who passed helped reach more people by sharing their attempts on TikTok. The challenge encourages those who have trouble completing it to download the HearZA app for a clinically approved test. Ensuring early detection and treatment, so that every child has the opportunity to get good grades and reach their full potential.

Sunaina Parbhu, Vodacom social media portfolio manager, says they are proud to be part of this initiative.

“Our goal and purpose has always been to connect people for a better future, it’s amazing when we can use technology to ensure that everyone has access to good health and wellbeing, and do so in such an engaging and fun way.”

Take the challenge

Take the challenge and share your experience here.

Download the HearZA app to test your hearing here.

Credits

Agency: VMLY&R

ECD: Nkgabiseng Motau, Ana Rocha, Adam Whitehouse

CD: Simon Fabricius, Warwick RautenBach

Copywriter: Zinhle Mbatha

Art director: Fumani Khumalo

Social media: Baxolisi Mfidi, Lebohang Mabeba

Strategy: Mbali Cindi

Client service: Ane Wolmarans, Alex White, Kele Lekwape

Director experience design: Luke Hurd