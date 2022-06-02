KnowBe4 launches a scholarship for women of colour

KnowBe4, a provider of a security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has launched the KnowBe4 Women of Colour in Cybersecurity (South Africa) Scholarship in partnership with the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education.
The recipient of this award will receive a R110,000 scholarship on behalf of KnowBe4 as well as an (ISC) 2 certification education package.
This is a one-time award and students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need.
This scholarship aims to assist in diversifying the cybersecurity workforce in South Africa among women. According to the Sans Institute
, as of 2021, women make up only 9% of cybersecurity professionals on the continent of Africa. Additionally, as of last year, South Africa alone hit a record high of a 35.3% unemployment rate as reported by Reuters
.
More alarmingly, that statistic broken down reveals the unemployment rate among women in South Africa is nearly 38% per Statista
and the unemployment rate among black women and women of colour is at 41% and 29.1%, respectively, according to a recent article from Mail and Guardian
.
"This new scholarship is part of a broader effort by KnowBe4 to drive opportunities that help to create more diversity throughout the cybersecurity workforce in South Africa and beyond,” said Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist, KnowBe4 Africa. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education to provide this scholarship and are looking forward to selecting a very deserving recipient.”
The application period opens on 1 June 2022 and closes on 19 September 2022.
Click here
for more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Women of Colour in Cybersecurity (South Africa) Scholarship.